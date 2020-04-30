Idaho to provide $300 million in grants to small businesses. Here’s what to know

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that $300 million in help is on the way for the state’s small businesses.

The state will make the money available in grants to up to $10,000 per business, he said at a news conference. The money will come from Idaho’s $1.25 billion share of coronavirus relief that Congress passed in March.

“With this step, we will be able to support more than 30,000 of Idaho’s smallest businesses,” Little said. “Many of these businesses are the backbone of their communities.”

He said that no other state has made so large a share of its federal relief money available to small businesses as cash support.

The grants are limited to businesses that have not received Paycheck Protection Program loans or whose loans were less than $10,000, Little said. The paycheck protection program offers businesses loans that do not have to be repaid if they spend at least 75% of it to keep, or rehire, workers who otherwise would be laid off.

Grant applications will be screened by the state’s coronavirus financial advisory committee to ensure that the grants are “carefully targeted” for small businesses, Little said. The full criteria for eligibility for the grants will be released online at rebound.idaho.gov at 9 a.m. Tuesday, he said.