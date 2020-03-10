Idaho’s biggest company takes first step toward offering stock for public sale

In 2006, when the original Albertsons Inc. broke apart amid losses, Cerberus led a private-investment consortium that bought 660 supermarkets carrying the Albertsons name. Supervalu, a Minnesota grocery wholesaler, bought most of the rest of the company, including stores under other names.

That resulted in two chains under the Albertsons banner. Both shrank. Supervalu failed to make its stores profitable, and in 2013 the Cerberus consortium, thriving with its 190 remaining Albertsons stores, bought Supervalu’s 877 remaining stores.

In 2015, Albertsons bought Safeway. While gaining 1,325 stores, Cerberus saddled Albertsons with $8.9 billion in debt. Albertsons announced plans for an IPO of 65 million shares that year but backed out after investors looked to pay $17 a share, much less than the $23 to $26 that Cerberus and its partners wanted.

In 2018, Albertsons planned to go public again after agreeing to buy most of drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp. But the companies later abandoned the $24 billion merger after one of Rite Aid’s largest investors criticized the deal as bad for Rite Aid shareholders.