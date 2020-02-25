Idaho Power will get a new CEO. Here’s who — and why

BOISE — Idaho Power’s chief executive says he will retire June 1 after 24 years with the company.

CEO Darrel T. Anderson, 61, will be succeeded by Lisa Grow, 54, an engineer who has risen through the ranks in 32 years with the state’s largest utility. With her promotion to chief executive, she is joining the board of directors effective immediately, the company said in a news release.

“Darrel has done an outstanding job during his tenure, leading Idacorp to a record-setting 11 consecutive years of earnings growth,” said Richard J. Dahl, chairman of the board of Idaho Power and its parent company, Idacorp. “He also led Idaho Power to its best safety record in its history.”

Grow held several engineering positions within the company before moving into management.

In 2017, she was named senior vice president and chief operating officer. She was named president last October.

Grow is a University of Idaho electrical engineering graduate and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Boise State University.

“Lisa’s appointment to her role is a result of purposeful succession planning combined with her hard work and dedication to the organization,” Dahl said.