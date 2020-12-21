Idaho Power chips away at solar incentives again

In its request to the PUC, Idaho Power asked for two changes.

The more important of those two changes has to do with changing solar power credit rates. Here’s what’s going to happen as a result of the PUC’s decision: Any farmer, industrial operation or large commercial business that applies for solar panels after Dec. 1 of this year will, at some unknown date, no longer be compensated at the retail rate for their produced, but unused, electricity.

In other words, solar panels are going to be worth less, and maybe a lot less, but it’s not yet known how soon Idaho Power will start crediting at the new, lower rate.

People who already have panels — or applied for them before Dec. 1 — will be grandfathered and credited at the retail rate for the next 25 years. Idaho Power asked for a 10-year grandfathering window, but the PUC called that timeframe unfair and tacked on an extra 15 years.

Richardson said the problem isn’t so much that Idaho Power’s going to change the rate, although he wants the new rate to be fair. He said he knows that compensating people at the retail rate is a thing of the past — Idaho Power is simply following the leads of other states in that regard.