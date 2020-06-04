Idaho opens call center to speed jobless payments. This is what happens when you call

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — A new call center was supposed to help jobless Idahoans get their unemployment compensation faster. But in its first two days, many callers received the same old response: none.

The call center with 30 people, announced Friday by the Idaho Department of Labor, began taking calls Monday. “The goal is for claimants to eventually experience shorter hold times,” the department said in a news release.

But some callers to the new number, (833) 410-1009, got this message Monday and Tuesday: “Due to high call volume, we are unable to take your call at this time. Please call back during normal business hours.” Then the call was disconnected.

For two months, the state has struggled to deliver federal coronavirus-relief unemployment payments to tens of thousands of Idahoans. The problems were brought up several times Tuesday in a call-in session AARP Idaho held with Gov. Brad Little and the Labor Department director, Jani Revier.

Some people, anxious for money as bills pile up, have called dozens, even hundreds, of times to ask what is holding up their payments and when they will arrive. Some callers have never gotten through.