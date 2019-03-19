JEROME — Idaho Milk Products was awarded first and second places at the 20th U.S. Championship Cheese Contest held March 7 at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis. Awards will be presented April 18 at the Cheese Industry Conference in Madison, Wis.
The first-place Best of Class award was bestowed for the company’s milk protein isolate. Idaho Milk Products was awarded second place for its milk protein concentrate. Products were judged on technical merits, with deductions for flavor and mouthfeel.
“Our purpose is to bring maximum value to the milk we are entrusted with,” Daragh Maccabee, CEO of Idaho Milk Products, said in a statement. “This award is recognition for the passion, the commitment, the scientific expertise that our team delivers every day. Thank you to all the team at Idaho Milk Products for making this happen.”
The biennial U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, which began in 1981, is the nation’s largest technical cheese, butter, dry dairy ingredients and yogurt competition. This year 2,555 entries were received from 35 states in 116 different classes. There were 13 entries for MPI and eight entries for MPC products.
