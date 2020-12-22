Idaho employers catch break on taxes to support workers who lost jobs from pandemic

“Thanks to Gov. Little approving a $200 million transfer of CARES Act funding to keep the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund whole, most Idaho businesses will see a decrease in their tax rate for 2021,” said Jani Revier, Idaho Department of Labor director, in a news release. “This move ... will help business owners as they navigate through these difficult times.”

Little in September estimated that the average employer would have faced a $300 tax increase for each employee in 2021 without the injection of CARES Act money. That increase would have hindered job growth, he said.

The Idaho fund was well-funded before the pandemic. It had more than $700 million in March, plus $200 million in a reserve fund. With the fresh $200 million, the average tax on employers will fall 18% in 2021, Idaho Labor said.

The 1% tax, called the standard tax, is assessed on all new employers for 1 1/2 years. After that, the state punishes employers with higher claims from laid-off or furloughed workers with higher taxes. It rewards employers who have paid more taxes than employees take out with taxes below the standard rate.

Idaho enjoyed a record low unemployment rate of 2.5% in March, right before COVID-19 struck. The next month, the jobless rate reached a record high 11.8%. More than 103,000 Idaho workers were jobless at one point.