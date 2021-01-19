Idaho and the feds provided COVID-19 payments in 2020. Will you owe taxes on them?

On the other hand, the two rounds of federal stimulus checks that provided individuals $1,200 in April and $600 in December are not taxable. Anyone who is eligible and didn’t receive those checks will receive them as a tax offset when they file their income taxes in 2021.

The congressional action on PPP loans reversed an interpretation by the Internal Revenue Service that PPP proceeds would be taxable.

That’s good news for small businesses, said Jodi Whittaker, a certified public accountant and owner of Whittaker & Associates in Garden City.

“It’s very taxpayer-friendly,” Whittaker said in a Zoom interview. “I’m very happy to see that for my small business owners that are really struggling right now.”

Kalatzakis hadn’t calculated how much he might have paid in additional taxes but said it would be significant.

“It would be really hard to come up with that money, just like it’s hard even to survive right now,” he said.

Kalatzakis said he’s preparing the paperwork to submit a forgiveness application. He said he expects to be approved as he used the money only for allowed expenses.