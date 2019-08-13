{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Meredith Hunt has been promoted to the position of vice president payroll manager at Burley’s D.L. Evans Bank.

Hunt has over 34 years of banking and office experience and has been with D.L. Evans Bank for 30 years, previously holding the positions of executive assistant, human resource manager, payroll manager and assistant vice president payroll manager. She treasures the D.L. Evans Bank Employee of the Year award that she received early in her career. Hunt is a member of the American Payroll Association. She earned her associate degree in general business from the College of Southern Idaho.

Hunt is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has worked with past Relay for Life events and was a member of the Mini-Cassia American Cancer Society Board. She enjoys spending time with her family — especially her four granddaughters — cooking, learning new ways of utilizing business programs, attending community events and doing multiple types of crafts. Hunt is a Burley area native where she has lived for most of her life.

Hunt is excited to continue her career with D.L. Evans Bank at the corporate office, 375 N. Overland Ave., Burley. She appreciates all the opportunities that D.L. Evans Bank has awarded her and enjoys working with the executives, board of directors, managers and especially the employees.

