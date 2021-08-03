How to build a return-to-work plan perfect for your small business

Employee Feedback. Requesting and listening to feedback from your team is a great first step. Share a return-to-work survey, or maybe host a virtual town hall. You can even implement tools for collecting your staff’s thoughts.

3 Ws (Who, Where, and When). Determine when employees should be required to work, where that work should be performed, and who will be impacted. Do some departments need to be in an office to perform their work? Should everyone work remotely on the same day(s) of the week? Does everyone need to be available at the same core hours every day?

Collaboration and Availability. Identify which communication channels should be used and in what circumstances, as well as establish when meetings are better suited to be held in-person vs. remotely. Does the organization believe certain types of collaboration are better supported at the workplace? Do they understand the dynamics of a meeting that suggests it would be better held in the workplace rather than remotely?

Process Time. Providing the details of your finalized return-to-work plan in advance of its official start date gives team members space to adjust, especially those transitioning back into the office.