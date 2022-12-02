How important is a daily flight to Salt Lake City? Local officials seek public input.

TWIN FALLS — The past few years have been turbulent for air carriers, and conditions throughout the industry have seen few upswings in 2022.

The rising costs of operation and uncertainty continue to drive the Magic Valley Regional Airport’s fortunes up and down, too.

City and county leaders want to know how important a daily flight to Salt Lake City is to residents and have invited the public to attend a meeting on Monday to hear about SkyWest's new criteria to continue service at Joslin Field.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Monday during the City Council meeting at City Hall on Main Avenue.

Lawmakers will also take public input on whether to continue to allocate public money to subsidize any revenue shortfalls from ticket sales incurred by SkyWest.

In 2022, the city and county jointly agreed to a one-year contract with SkyWest, guaranteeing a minimum revenue for operating. Under terms of the deal, the city and county promised to cover any budget shortfalls on a quarterly basis.

So far, only the first quarter has required local officials to make payment to the airline, and the city and county split $25,000 to cover the shortfall. Fourth quarter numbers have yet to be released by SkyWest.

Airport Manager Bill Carberry said the options are to approve SkyWest’s request for a new, quarterly contract, or say goodbye to the service.

"It would be mind-boggling for us to think of losing our air service," said Twin Falls city spokesman Josh Palmer. "But there certainly have been municipal airports that have lost their commercial service lately."

For November and December, SkyWest maintained two daily flights to Salt Lake, making a morning departure and evening return possible for day-trippers. That second flight will not be continuing in the new year.

“The second flight will be going away,” Carberry said. “We were feeling pretty good about it, we thought maybe we were turning a corner … what we’re looking at is they’re going to have one flight daily.”

The new agreement requested by SkyWest would be renewed on a quarterly basis, rather than an annual agreement.

The new quarterly agreement would guarantee any revenue below $200,000 for the first quarter. That is double the quarterly rate of the previous agreement, which was $400,000 across four quarters.