Grandparents hold a special place in all our hearts. They are the roots of the family tree, sharing stories and memories of the past. We often go to them for guidance and maybe a sweet treat every now and then. And while they often have the wisdom that we lack, they may also be in danger and need help to be protected.
Elder abuse fraud continues to be widespread, a crime costing elder Americans billions every year. It’s an alarming figure encompassing many different scams aimed at tricking seniors into providing personal information which puts their money and or identity at risk.
Better Business Bureau’s Scam Risk Report noted that monetary loss increased with age, ranking those older than 65 as losing the most money to scams. This may be because of the types of scams targeting this age group or to which it is most susceptible. Or it could also be related to the increasing financial resources age may bring.
Another reason they are the most likely age group to lose money to scammers: “Con artists are meeting the needs of loneliness among seniors,” says Cathy McDougal, director of outreach for AARP Idaho. “They find common ground with the victims to build trust.”
McDougal also notes these scam artists are talkative and friendly to their senior victims, making it hard to see red flags.
These are the top three scam types seniors are most susceptible to:
Investment schemes — During the senior years, it’s typical to plan for retirement and make financial plans. Scammers target seniors at this time because they know they’re retired and making plans to safeguard finances for their later years.
Tech support scams — Seniors are, perhaps reluctantly, adopting technologies such as smart phones and tablets into their daily lives. The tech support scam starts with a virus warning. Scammers pose as tech support to hassle victims into paying for “support.” If the victim allows remote access, malware may be installed.
Travel scams — Seniors looking to enjoy retirement may be enticed by offers of cheap rates, freebies and promotions for vacation packages. Scammers love to take advantage of this by making false promises and creating a sense of urgency to fool them into paying for something that doesn’t exist.
The solution: One of the best things we can do to help protect our grandparents is to call them.
“If we had one wish it would be for families to call our grandparents as often as con artists are calling them” McDougal said.
It helps fill the void that scammers take advantage of. So, it’s time to pick up the phone and check in with grandma.
Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker. This free resource provides a place to research and submit scam-related information, so BBB can investigate further and educate others.
