Hotel Ketchum lobby

The lobby of the Hotel Ketchum.

 COURTESY OF HAYMAX CAPITAL

KETCHUM — Boutique Design Magazine has revealed the finalists for the 2018 Gold Key Awards for excellence in hospitality design. The Gold Key Awards recognize visionary firms who created the most innovative projects in 21 categories. Nearly 400 applicants vied for top honors in the 38th annual competition.

Hotel Ketchum, the town’s newest boutique property, is one of three vying for top honors in the Best Eco-Conscious or Socially Conscious Hotel category.  

The hotel features:

  • Comfortable community spaces to enjoy hotel-sponsored events 
  • A gear garage for visitors' adventure needs
  • A fitness center, year-round outdoor heated swimming pool and over-sized hot tub
  • Pet-friendly rooms, with a percentage of pet fees donated to local animal agencies
  • A coffee shop featuring grab-and-go meals and snacks and award-winning coffee 
  • The Hangout Bar

For information, go to hotelketchum.com or visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

