TWIN FALLS — Harrison’s Hope, with locations in Twin Falls, Meridian and Caldwell, has been named a 2019 Hospice Honors recipient by Healthcarefirst — a leading provider of billing and coding services, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
Harrison’s Hope executive director Wendy Shell credits her team’s passion to provide exceptional care for all people facing a terminal diagnosis as the main reason her agency was named a 2019 Hospice Honors Recipient. She said that her team’s main priority is to ensure that no one ever dies alone, afraid or in pain.
With a focus on quality patient care and compliance, Harrison’s Hope is consistently recognized as one of the top providers of hospice care in Idaho.
Award criteria were based on survey results for an evaluation period of October 2017 through September 2018. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the Healthcarefirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. A Hospice Honors Elite Award recognizes hospices scoring above the National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions. For more information, go to healthcarefirst.com.
