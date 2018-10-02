BURLEY — Scott Horsley has been hired by Zions Bank as commercial banking regional director for central Idaho. He will oversee the region’s commercial lending activities, credit policies and a team of relationship managers.
Horsley brings more than 40 years of banking experience to the position, most recently as chief credit officer for D.L. Evans Bank. He is a graduate of Utah State University and Pacific Coast Banking School.
“I am excited to join the Zions Bank team, which has a strong commitment to Idaho and the Mini-Cassia and Magic Valley areas,” Horsley said in a statement. “We have the tools, resources and expertise to meet the needs of agriculture, small business and individuals. Having been a part of the area for almost 30 years, I am personally invested in helping make our clients’ dreams come true.”
Horsley is a member of the Burley Kiwanis Club board of directors — involved in the organization for more than 28 years. He was the original chairman of the Oregon Trail Recreation District which contributed to major projects in the Burley area, including the walking path along the golf course and the community recreation center.
Zions Bank has been serving the communities of the Intermountain West for 145 years. For information, go to zionsbank.com.
