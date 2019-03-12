BURLEY — Zions Bank has announced that Scott Horsley and Monte Peterson have been promoted, sharing responsibility for the oversight, direction and training of the bank’s agricultural relationship managers across Idaho.
Through their leadership, Horsley and Petersen will help Zions Bank serve a wider variety of companies and expand the lending services it offers to agricultural clients. They will also help facilitate relationships between industry groups and Zions Bank.
Horsley, director of commercial banking for the western Idaho region, has more than 40 years of banking experience and has worked with many agricultural clients in the Magic Valley. He is a member of the board of directors of the Burley Kiwanis Club and has been involved in the organization for more than 28 years.
Peterson, a commercial banking relationship manager for the eastern Idaho region, has more than 28 years of experience in agricultural lending. Active in the community, he is a member of the Idaho Grower Shipping Association and serves on the agriculture committee for the Idaho Bankers Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.