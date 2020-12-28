Home sales surge in Idaho resort towns as buyers seek open spaces in COVID-19 pandemic

MCCALL — Harmon Kong planned to take his wife, Lea, to Europe this year to celebrate the couple’s 25th anniversary. He already had airline and hotel reservations for Italy when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and they were unable to travel overseas.

“Everything was shut down, so on sort of a whim we decided, ‘let’s go somewhere,’” Kong, the founder of Southern California wealth management company Apriem, said by phone. “I had heard Idaho is nice, but had never seen much of Idaho other than Sun Valley.”

The Kongs flew into Boise in September and drove to McCall. “We stayed at Shore Lodge and just couldn’t believe how pretty it was with Payette Lake,” Kong said. “We started to look around at the places there and some real estate.”

The couple found a three-bedroom, three-bath home they liked at Tamarack Resort, on the west side of Cascade Lake, southwest of Donnelly. Kong returned three times from Orange County to buy the home.

The Kongs are among a growing number of people buying second homes in Idaho resort towns. They’ve come from California, Oregon, Washington and other states looking for quiet spots where they can escape the rat race and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.