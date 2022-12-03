Hispanic business community celebrates its role in Idaho economy

TWIN FALLS — At its year-end signature event, the South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invited members and the community to a dinner gala to celebrate and reflect on the many roles the Hispanic community plays in the Idaho economy.

CEO Alex Castañeda said the organization partners with a wide range of resource providers to serve the Hispanic business community, from migrant farmworkers to entrepreneurs starting a business.

“We gather all of the resources in the community to get (new businesses) started, and we know the proper professionals in the field to take it one step further,” Castañeda said.

Speakers on Friday night talked about the impact of Hispanic communities in Idaho and outlined several measures they hoped would support future prosperity.

“If we don’t have a Hispanic workforce, we don’t have a dairy industry in Idaho,” said Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO Rick Naerebout.