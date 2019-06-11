{{featured_button_text}}
Hip2bu held a ribbon-cutting May 4 in Kimberly.

KIMBERLY — The city held a ribbon cutting May 4 for Hip2BU Salon, a full-service enterprise at 217 Main St. N., Kimberly. Janet Child and Tawny Christensen are the cosmetologists. They perform men’s, women’s and kids’ cuts, color, perms, manicures, pedicures, nails services and waxing. Kandee Jo Anderson and Guylia James offer massage. Hip2BU is still in need of another hairstylist and esthetician.

Z Shears with Suzy Briggs is the go-to for purchasing shears, sharpening and other accessories. Michael Wayne Maris is with A.M Creations and offers many of your art needs from business card design to airbrushing to painting and drawing. He will also present art sessions during the summer for kids and adults.

