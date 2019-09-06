TWIN FALLS — A new store is coming to Twin Falls and it doesn’t sell food, clothes, sporting goods or furniture.
Batteries Plus Bulbs — a battery, light bulb, phone repair and key fob franchise — will open a location on Blue Lakes Boulevard in October. The Wisconsin-based company says it provides more affordable key fob options than car dealerships and noted that the phone repair side of its business has grown in recent years.
The franchise will be on Blue Lakes Boulevard between Fashion Nails and Spa and Cash Loans on Car Titles.
“If you look at Twin Falls, it was definitely an area where we needed to fill in a store,” Batteries Plus Bulbs Vice President of Franchise Development Jon Sica said. “We’re happy to get into this market.”
There are already Batteries Plus Bulbs stores in Boise, Nampa, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Nationwide the company has 734 franchises.
Twin Falls has seen several major retailers leave in recent months and years. Macy’s, Sears and Shopko have closed their doors and Kmart will soon do the same.
Sica said that the company’s customer service skills has helped it thrive while many businesses are shifting away from brick and mortar locations.
“It’s what has made us somewhat Amazon proof,” Sica said.
Sica said that the store will probably start out with four to five employees, but that number could increase to as many as 10 employees depending on the store’s success.
