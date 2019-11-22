TWIN FALLS — More multi-family housing could be coming to town near the canyon rim.
Bach Homes, a construction and land development company, brought a preliminary proposal to Planning and Zoning Tuesday for a 4-acre addition to Rivercrest Apartments, directly east of the current complex. The addition would sit just south of the Canyon Crest Dining and Events Center. The company’s master development plan includes more than 150 parking spots for the new apartments.
The developer requested permission for two exceptions to zoning requirements in the area.
The first request wasn’t controversial. Bach Homes would like to build lower density housing — in this case 4-plexes — than what is permitted.
The second request caused some confusion: The company wants to build structures that exceed the maximum building heights described in city code.
Rules governing development near the canyon rim are a bit complicated. There is a special zone for the area, called the canyon overlay zone. Most of the proposed Rivercrest Apartment addition falls within that zone.
Within 50 feet of the canyon rim, no buildings are allowed. Between 50 feet and 100 feet from the rim, a building can be 25 feet tall. Starting at 100 feet from the rim, a building can be up to 35 feet tall. Beyond that, where the commercial zone begins, buildings can be up to 50 feet tall. The city has granted exceptions for additional height in numerous cases.
Bach Homes wants to build structures that stand 46 feet, 40 feet, 38 feet and 57 feet. The tallest building, however, will not be in the canyon overlay zone, but rather in the commercial zone, where city code states the maximum height is 50 feet. It would stand four stories high.
In the end, no Planning and Zoning commissioner voted against recommending the additional heights, but there was a twist to Bach Homes’ height request. Essentially, the company wanted some wiggle room, rather than a hard cap, for building heights. That wiggle room would help the developer ensure a functional sewer system.
To build a sewer system, an engineer has to make sure that water, aided by gravity, can flow properly. Tim Vawser, EHM Engineers’ senior designer and Bach Homes representative, said that even though the physical height of the buildings won’t change, he might need to use dirt to physically raise the land beneath the structures.
“We need to build up the site to sewer out the north end,” Vawser said.
Because Bach Homes requested 5 feet of wiggle room, the effective building heights could have been up to 5 feet taller than depicted in the blueprints. The city measures a building’s height from its apex to the nearest street curb, not merely the physical structure.
Barry Thompson lives on Boston Way, a stone’s throw away from the proposed apartments, and represented his homeowner’s association at the meeting. He said he’s worried about the additional height, and sees it as excessive. He is also concerned about potential traffic issues that could come with an increase in neighborhood residents.
Commissioner Craig Hawkins said he didn’t have a problem with the additional height.
“We’re a growing, expanding city,” Hawkins said. “Affordable housing is a challenge … 60 feet, to me, is not that high.”
The new Marriott hotel, just southwest of the proposed apartments, is under 60 feet. Elevation 486, just 1,000 feet northwest of the proposed addition, is 56 feet tall, but sits atop a 10-foot retaining wall, bringing its real height to 66 feet.
Planning and Zoning ultimately gave a positive recommendation for the additional height and lower density housing, but recommended that the tallest building not exceed 60 feet and specified that Bach Homes not deviate from its building plans. That essentially means the commission recommended Bach Homes to only have 2 feet of wiggle room, not 5 feet, for its tallest building.
The project proposal will now head to the City Council.
