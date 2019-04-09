BOISE — Doug Hetherington of Twin Falls is among the five finalists for 2019 Broker of the Year as announced in the April publication of BenefitsPRO.
Hetherington was recognized for his leadership and success in the insurance benefits industry, working for the Echelon Group. As the vice president of employee benefits, Hetherington has more than 17 years of experience in guiding companies toward better outcomes with their health care benefits.
The Broker of the Year recognition comes on the heels of a national GOLD Health Value Award in 2018 for outstanding benefit consultant leadership bestowed jointly to Hetherington and Don Reiman, president and founder of the Echelon Group.
A 2005 graduate of Leadership Boise, Hetherington has demonstrated local leadership in many ways before moving to the national spotlight. From 2005-2008, he served on the board of directors for the Children’s Home Society of Idaho while simultaneously serving on the Family Advocates Board of Directors.
