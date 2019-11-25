TWIN FALLS — Economists and business owners often talk about Twin Falls being a regional retail hub, a destination place for shoppers traveling from as far away as Burley, Mountain Home, Sun Valley and Elko, Nevada.
Thousands of families will be looking to buy loved ones Christmas gifts this Black Friday, so Twin Falls is going to be busy. It might be impossible to completely avoid the crowds, but waking up early probably won’t hurt.
Hours
Many retailers have special hours for the biggest shopping day of the year. Here are just a few businesses’ opening and closing times.
Best Buy — 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Hobby Lobby — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
TJ Maxx — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dick’s — opens 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, closes 2 a.m. Friday morning. Then opens 6 a.m. Friday, and closes 10 p.m.
Target — opens 7 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m.
Barnes and Noble — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Walmart — 6 a.m. to midnight
Fred Meyer — 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Also offering free coffee, donuts and juice.
Bed, Bath and Beyond — opens 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, closes 12 a.m. Friday. Then opens 6 a.m. Friday and closes 9 p.m.
Costco — 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sportsman’s Warehouse — 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Home Depot — 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lowe’s — 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ross — opens 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, closes 12 a.m. Friday morning. Then opens 7 a.m. Friday and closes at midnight
You have free articles remaining.
Pier 1 Imports — 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Places to eat
If deal hunting makes you hungry and you’re looking for something other than burgers and fries, you might try heading downtown to Saffron, a new Indian restaurant on Main Avenue. Chef Ratnadeep Chakraborty has had a decade of professional cooking experience and has a passion for introducing uninitiated diners to Indian cuisine.
If you’re looking for a classic diner experience, Norm’s Cafe, on the south end of Main Avenue, is a great local option. Norm’s has a number of customers who dine their every week, giving the Twin Falls staple a familiar, comfortable vibe.
To finish the day out, visit Milner’s Gate for dinner and a beer. The brewpub is located in the Historic Elks Lodge on the corner of Shoshone Street North and Second Avenue North. The restaurant offers casual fare — such as nachos, burgers and wings — as well as finer fare such as oyster shooters, stakes and trout dip. Make sure to try one of Milner’s Gate’s locally brewed beers.
Bowen’s Best Bets: Local stores to visit
Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise
147 Main Ave. W.
9 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Rudy’s offers a wide variety of cooking supplies and kitchen equipment. On Black Friday there will be sales on knives and cookware. That’s not the only thing offered on Black Friday.
Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise is hosting a chance to mingle and try three versions of Goose Island Bourbon County beers as well as three different variances of each.
You must be signed up ahead of time to attend. Call 208-733-5477 or visit cooksparadise.com to reserve your spot. Entry is $20.
The beer tasting is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rudy’s—A Cook’s Paradise.
Twin Falls Sewing Center
157 Main Ave. W.
9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.
This place is a craft lover’s paradise. There are sewing machines and a variety of materials as far as the eye can see. There will be deals going on during Black Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.