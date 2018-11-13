Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
Jaime Carnes of Buhl and Stephanie Tarin of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

ALBION

Lazy R7 Farms Inc

BELLEVUE

Mcelmurray Douglas R

R J J L Construction Inc

Selner Inc.

Valley Auto Body Paint Inc

BUHL

B&M Dairy

Jaime Carnes

T M Higginbotham

BURLEY

Cassia Regional Medical Center

Deric Novothy

Estate of Irene Farwell

Estate of William J Morgan

Guillen Ruben Dario Curiel

GOODING

C and D Livestock Express

John H Koyle

North Canyon Medical Center

HAGERMAN

Vern Shaver

Jackson

Betty Fortier

JEROME

Arada L Novak

Fashion Zhone

G L Electric Co Inc

H H Trucking Inc

Harold B Livingston

J L Construction Llc

Jerome School District 261

R L Brase Inc

Tamara Lindhartsen

KETCHUM

David Hemmings

Michael D Payne

RRR Llc

St. Lukes Medical Center

Sherill Heron

PAUL

De La Cruz Tzoyohua Fray Gilberto

RICHFIELD

Gloria L Frees

SUN VALLEY

2K Investments Llc

Adam R Fisher

De La Cruz Americo

Parker Inc.

Pete Lanes

TWIN FALLS

Lillian Welch

RC S Auto Sales Inc

Richard W Jr Stone

Robert J Whittaker

St Lukes Magic Valley RMC

Stephanie Tarin

Syngenta

Thomas G Provence

Toni Watson

Twin Falls High School

Walker Center for Alcoholism & Drug

