Jaime Carnes of Buhl and Stephanie Tarin of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
ALBION
Lazy R7 Farms Inc
BELLEVUE
Mcelmurray Douglas R
R J J L Construction Inc
Selner Inc.
Valley Auto Body Paint Inc
BUHL
B&M Dairy
Jaime Carnes
T M Higginbotham
BURLEY
Cassia Regional Medical Center
Deric Novothy
Estate of Irene Farwell
Estate of William J Morgan
Guillen Ruben Dario Curiel
GOODING
C and D Livestock Express
John H Koyle
North Canyon Medical Center
HAGERMAN
Vern Shaver
Jackson
Betty Fortier
JEROME
Arada L Novak
Fashion Zhone
G L Electric Co Inc
H H Trucking Inc
Harold B Livingston
J L Construction Llc
Jerome School District 261
R L Brase Inc
Tamara Lindhartsen
KETCHUM
David Hemmings
Michael D Payne
RRR Llc
St. Lukes Medical Center
Sherill Heron
PAUL
De La Cruz Tzoyohua Fray Gilberto
RICHFIELD
Gloria L Frees
SUN VALLEY
2K Investments Llc
Adam R Fisher
De La Cruz Americo
Parker Inc.
Pete Lanes
TWIN FALLS
Lillian Welch
RC S Auto Sales Inc
Richard W Jr Stone
Robert J Whittaker
St Lukes Magic Valley RMC
Stephanie Tarin
Syngenta
Thomas G Provence
Toni Watson
Twin Falls High School
Walker Center for Alcoholism & Drug
