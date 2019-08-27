Anne Devereaux of Ketchum and Daniel Zanolla of Sun Valley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942. Use the spellings as they are given below:
BELLEVUE
Charlene A Moore
Buel
Amy D Smith
BUHL
Damon E Johnson
Elba Garcia
Mary E Noh
BURLEY
Edward L Swayer
EDEN
Ray Moon
HAILEY
Jeff Surbaugh
Timothy A Junkert
William G Hansen
HEYBURN
Cywars
JEROME
Davis Viola
Juan S Lorenzo
Kenneth L Ordaz
Luis Barrera
Luis M Segundo
Rodolfo Elviro
KETCHUM
Anne Devereaux
Gunner Francis Gibson
James R Mcshane
L Noyes Sonna
Lee Cowan
Samantha Galpin
Timothy Ulrich
Vicente Giurizatto Dasilveira
Vinivio Chaves
Caroline Webb Wilson Trust
RUPERT
Ed Connell
Regino R Lopez
SHOSHONE
Southside Sinclair
SUN VALLEY
The Anderson Group
Daniel Zanolla
Fred E Judd
Geraldine Carnus
Gertrude M Potters
Petr Jurenick
S Sedlack Carol
Steven J Travis
TWIN FALLS
Brett Thomas
Daniel A Stebbins
Dee Hart
F Pena Elida
J. Peterson Dale
Jamie Dixon
Kim A Schoenhard (Bean)
L Chappel Gary
Nelda M Rep
T Shenk Charles
Tana K Larson
Vivia Lawson
