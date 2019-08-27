{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
Anne Devereaux of Ketchum and Daniel Zanolla of Sun Valley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942. Use the spellings as they are given below:

BELLEVUE

Charlene A Moore

Buel

Amy D Smith

BUHL

Damon E Johnson

Elba Garcia

Mary E Noh

BURLEY

Edward L Swayer

EDEN

Ray Moon

HAILEY

Jeff Surbaugh

Timothy A Junkert

William G Hansen

HEYBURN

Cywars

JEROME

Davis Viola

Juan S Lorenzo

Kenneth L Ordaz

Luis Barrera

Luis M Segundo

Rodolfo Elviro

KETCHUM

Anne Devereaux

Gunner Francis Gibson

James R Mcshane

L Noyes Sonna

Lee Cowan

Samantha Galpin

Timothy Ulrich

Vicente Giurizatto Dasilveira

Vinivio Chaves

Caroline Webb Wilson Trust

RUPERT

Ed Connell

Regino R Lopez

SHOSHONE

Southside Sinclair

SUN VALLEY

The Anderson Group

Daniel Zanolla

Fred E Judd

Geraldine Carnus

Gertrude M Potters

Petr Jurenick

S Sedlack Carol

Steven J Travis

TWIN FALLS

Brett Thomas

Daniel A Stebbins

Dee Hart

F Pena Elida

J. Peterson Dale

Jamie Dixon

Kim A Schoenhard (Bean)

L Chappel Gary

Nelda M Rep

T Shenk Charles

Tana K Larson

Vivia Lawson

