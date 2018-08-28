Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Unclaimed Property
Ian Casey of Hailey and Donna Berry of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

CAREY

C E Sr Elam

DECLO

Robert Plotts

DIETRICH

Claire S Bingham

FAIRFIELD

Willow Creek Ranch Llc

GOODING

Lp Computers

Maria Garcia

HAGERMAN

Ditch Buckeye

R F Nicholas

HAILEY

Prospector Tns & Swim Clu

David A Pape

Emily Olson

Filemon C Carrillo

Greg Smith

Ian Casey

Kelly Broich

Robyn K Pape

HAZELTON

Lee J Coulson

JEROME

Otto

Benjamin R Mcelroy

Brandie I Wrenchey

Chad C Hill

Donna Berry

Fernando Martinez

Gustav F Ii Wegner

Jason T Mclemore

K C Wegner

Nikole B Mcelory

Richard Greenville

Rodley Berry

KETCHUM

Base Mountain Properties

Sun Vly Shirt Co

Capital Sage

Castillo Maria Soledad Aguire

Flores Fernando Torres

OAKLEY

Cranney Brothers

Cranney Farms

PAUL

Gryse Lopez

Juan Lopez

Rex C Hill

RUPERT

Minidoka County Sheriffs Offic

C Hills

SHOSHONE

Lincoln Pharmacy

Michael L Anderson

N E M Richards

William Neu

SUN VALLEY

Dante M Vargas

J W Fitzgerald

TWIN FALLS

C/O Idaho First National Bank

Professional Pharmacy

S&G Produce Co Inc

Vern Schutte & Sons Inc

C E Merkle

Charles R Stoddard

Chris Newbry

Crystal Neal

Danielle Martinez

Edwin M Jackson

Gonzalo Jr Martinez

Herman C Schurger

Jackie L Miller

Jady Tengs

Jason Gaylord

John H Blasius

Julian O Nicholson

Justin Harmon

Keely A Webb

Misty Dawn Flynn

Randy Knight

Robert O Jackson

Stephanie Rodriguez

Susan Knight

Cynthia M Mueller

Dale V Thompson

WENDELL

Joseph M Iii Marsh

