Ian Casey of Hailey and Donna Berry of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
CAREY
C E Sr Elam
DECLO
Robert Plotts
DIETRICH
Claire S Bingham
FAIRFIELD
Willow Creek Ranch Llc
GOODING
Lp Computers
Maria Garcia
HAGERMAN
Ditch Buckeye
R F Nicholas
HAILEY
Prospector Tns & Swim Clu
David A Pape
Emily Olson
Filemon C Carrillo
Greg Smith
Ian Casey
Kelly Broich
Robyn K Pape
HAZELTON
Lee J Coulson
JEROME
Otto
Benjamin R Mcelroy
Brandie I Wrenchey
Chad C Hill
Donna Berry
Fernando Martinez
Gustav F Ii Wegner
Jason T Mclemore
K C Wegner
Nikole B Mcelory
Richard Greenville
Rodley Berry
KETCHUM
Base Mountain Properties
Sun Vly Shirt Co
Capital Sage
Castillo Maria Soledad Aguire
Flores Fernando Torres
OAKLEY
Cranney Brothers
Cranney Farms
PAUL
Gryse Lopez
Juan Lopez
Rex C Hill
RUPERT
Minidoka County Sheriffs Offic
C Hills
SHOSHONE
Lincoln Pharmacy
Michael L Anderson
N E M Richards
William Neu
SUN VALLEY
Dante M Vargas
J W Fitzgerald
TWIN FALLS
C/O Idaho First National Bank
Professional Pharmacy
S&G Produce Co Inc
Vern Schutte & Sons Inc
C E Merkle
Charles R Stoddard
Chris Newbry
Crystal Neal
Danielle Martinez
Edwin M Jackson
Gonzalo Jr Martinez
Herman C Schurger
Jackie L Miller
Jady Tengs
Jason Gaylord
John H Blasius
Julian O Nicholson
Justin Harmon
Keely A Webb
Misty Dawn Flynn
Randy Knight
Robert O Jackson
Stephanie Rodriguez
Susan Knight
Cynthia M Mueller
Dale V Thompson
WENDELL
Joseph M Iii Marsh
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.