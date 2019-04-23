Lewis Bellinger of Jerome and Christina C Zavala of Shoshone have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Eric Slavinsky
Sam Myers
BUHL
Brian Edwards MD
BURLEY
Anna Miller
C H Ellingham
E P Thadeus
Teresa R Mendoza
DIETRICH
Ralph Beardsworth
GOODING
George W Adams
Henry C Admire
Refugio Hernandez
HAGERMAN
Gamaniel Tacza
HAILEY
Depp Michael & Company Llc
Heather S Slater
Jose R Ruiz
Justin Slater
Lesters Electric
Michael Kibling
Todd Kinzel
HEYBURN
Dalia Garcia
JEROME
Esteban Martinez-Glavan
Lewis Bellinger
Meliton Hurtado
Roberta Sue Lawrence
KETCHUM
Ayllon Goyo Hilario
Local Lady Boutique
Lonnie Lindquist
Robin A Beck
Rudy Isla
PAUL
Jose M Calbillo
RUPERT
William D Barkdull
SHOSHONE
Christina C Zavala
Gary Farms
SUN VALLEY
Classic Management Corp
Carlos A Mendoza
Gary A Grimes
Gray Bean Corp
Lourdes Ibanez Campos
Pinnacle Greyhawk Ltd
Pablo Rodriguez
TWIN FALLS
Ag-Mart Services Inc
Chester F Mcfarland
Erik Hanson
Idaho Telephone Pioneer Golf
John Shaw
John D Jr Carter
Leslie M Anderson
Ruth M Rictor
Stefan P Hager
Synthetic Dynamica
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.