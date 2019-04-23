{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Lewis Bellinger of Jerome and Christina C Zavala of Shoshone have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Eric Slavinsky

Sam Myers

BUHL

Brian Edwards MD

BURLEY

Anna Miller

C H Ellingham

E P Thadeus

Teresa R Mendoza

DIETRICH

Ralph Beardsworth

GOODING

George W Adams

Henry C Admire

Refugio Hernandez

HAGERMAN

Gamaniel Tacza

HAILEY

Depp Michael & Company Llc

Heather S Slater

Jose R Ruiz

Justin Slater

Lesters Electric

Michael Kibling

Todd Kinzel

HEYBURN

Dalia Garcia

JEROME

Esteban Martinez-Glavan

Lewis Bellinger

Meliton Hurtado

Roberta Sue Lawrence

KETCHUM

Ayllon Goyo Hilario

Local Lady Boutique

Lonnie Lindquist

Robin A Beck

Rudy Isla

PAUL

Jose M Calbillo

RUPERT

William D Barkdull

SHOSHONE

Christina C Zavala

Gary Farms

SUN VALLEY

Classic Management Corp

Carlos A Mendoza

Gary A Grimes

Gray Bean Corp

Lourdes Ibanez Campos

Pinnacle Greyhawk Ltd

Pablo Rodriguez

TWIN FALLS

Ag-Mart Services Inc

Chester F Mcfarland

Erik Hanson

Idaho Telephone Pioneer Golf

John Shaw

John D Jr Carter

Leslie M Anderson

Ruth M Rictor

Stefan P Hager

Synthetic Dynamica

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments