Unclaimed Property
Delbert Bell of Rupert and Sheila Henson of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Shaun Mahoney

BLISS

Richard A Razee

BUHL

Jim Sander

BURLEY

Land Title And Escrow

Charles R Reis

Curma Wygant

Irene Rodriguez

Victor M Gonzalez

CAREY

Sean Delacy

EDEN

William R Jones

GOODING

Anita Jenkins

John H Giese

Lloyd Trimner

Rafal Garcia

Tommy Standlee

HAGERMAN

Daniel Tellez

HAILEY

Miley Insurance Associates Wr

Wood River Construction

Charles D Jr Peebler

Darcie Barclay

HAZELTON

Macs Market

H Cevin Jones

Hailey

Brad Harrison

JEROME

Aaron D Johnson

Armando G Lopez

Enrique Alvarado

Eugenia F Rogers

Jorge S Alberto

Julie Edwards

Justin Johnson

Katherine B Morfin

Louis H Hanson

Maria E Vargas

Mary Periera

Thelma M Hogland

KETCHUM

Base Mountain Properties

Nield Inc Dba Insurance Designers

David Hayes

Duane M Dearborn

Kenneth Kelly

Michelle R Jessee

PAUL

Rustic Ag

RICHFIELD

Mary B Ross

Virgil R Frees

RUPERT

Spy Glass Properties

Delbert Bell

TWIN FALLS

Maria A Bedolla

Max R Mueller

Merle Norman

Myrtle Peterson

Opal L Miller

Paul Lewis

Pro Pest & Animal Damage Control Inc All

Randy Hansen Chevrolet

Ralph Williams

Rebecca L Curtis

Richard R Young

Robert Phillips

Samir Selvic

Sanstrom Scale Co

Saul J Bedolla

Scott Johnson

Service Master Of Magic Valley

Sheila Henson

Susan L Ellis

Troy Williams

Twin Falls Clinic

Twin Falls County Sh

V Lance Nelson

William R Sr Woodfin

Zlaton Selvic

WENDELL

Bruce Kubik

Cosme Rivera

Cureton Lewis

Jose Gonzales

