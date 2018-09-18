Delbert Bell of Rupert and Sheila Henson of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Shaun Mahoney
BLISS
Richard A Razee
BUHL
Jim Sander
BURLEY
Land Title And Escrow
Charles R Reis
Curma Wygant
Irene Rodriguez
Victor M Gonzalez
CAREY
Sean Delacy
EDEN
William R Jones
GOODING
Anita Jenkins
John H Giese
Lloyd Trimner
Rafal Garcia
Tommy Standlee
HAGERMAN
Daniel Tellez
HAILEY
Miley Insurance Associates Wr
Wood River Construction
Charles D Jr Peebler
Darcie Barclay
HAZELTON
Macs Market
H Cevin Jones
Hailey
Brad Harrison
JEROME
Aaron D Johnson
Armando G Lopez
Enrique Alvarado
Eugenia F Rogers
Jorge S Alberto
Julie Edwards
Justin Johnson
Katherine B Morfin
Louis H Hanson
Maria E Vargas
Mary Periera
Thelma M Hogland
KETCHUM
Base Mountain Properties
Nield Inc Dba Insurance Designers
David Hayes
Duane M Dearborn
Kenneth Kelly
Michelle R Jessee
PAUL
Rustic Ag
RICHFIELD
Mary B Ross
Virgil R Frees
RUPERT
Spy Glass Properties
Delbert Bell
TWIN FALLS
Maria A Bedolla
Max R Mueller
Merle Norman
Myrtle Peterson
Opal L Miller
Paul Lewis
Pro Pest & Animal Damage Control Inc All
Randy Hansen Chevrolet
Ralph Williams
Rebecca L Curtis
Richard R Young
Robert Phillips
Samir Selvic
Sanstrom Scale Co
Saul J Bedolla
Scott Johnson
Service Master Of Magic Valley
Sheila Henson
Susan L Ellis
Troy Williams
Twin Falls Clinic
Twin Falls County Sh
V Lance Nelson
William R Sr Woodfin
Zlaton Selvic
WENDELL
Bruce Kubik
Cosme Rivera
Cureton Lewis
Jose Gonzales
