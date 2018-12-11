Kathleen D Cooper of Jerome and Percy Lee Chubb of Ketchum have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BURLEY
Americold
Bonanza Motors
Goode Motor
Alfred Barrus
Daenean Garza
HAILEY
AJ Morin, Hailey
Alfredo Fortunato Payano
Cheryl Bataille
Marvin Lee Rand Trust Ua 09 18 89
North & Co Inc
Northern Lights Management
Valley Animal Shelter
JEROME
Alfred & Helen Hieb Living Trust
Adrian E Smith
Ezequiel Cigarroa
Helen O Smith
Kathleen D Cooper
Leonel H Gonzalez
Liberty Refrigeration
Marco A Carranza
Marcos Ochoa
Margaret Pote Lorton
Maria Gonzalez
Markys Auto Body
Roy Applewhite
KETCHUM
Clark Gina Walker
H T Ayliffe
Percy Lee Chubb
Piyakanya Seangswang
Roderick Kagan
Sandra H York
St Lukes Medical Cen
St Lukes Wood River Medical Center
Ustick Copper II Llc
RUPERT
Eric Badger
Fertilizer Land V
Magic Valley Food Inc Employees Pension Plan
Sarah Badger
SHOSHONE
Tim Ridinger
SUN VALLEY
Far And Away Adventures
Helen Dow Whiting, Mrs E F M
Lawson Family Trust
TWIN FALLS
B G Tile Llc
Butches Mobile Truck
Eagles, Llc
Superior Door Co Inc
Bart C Wojcik
Debra L Topholm
Garret Funkhouser
Georgia Gould
