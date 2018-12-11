Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Kathleen D Cooper of Jerome and Percy Lee Chubb of Ketchum have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BURLEY

Americold

Bonanza Motors

Goode Motor

Alfred Barrus

Daenean Garza

HAILEY

AJ Morin, Hailey

Alfredo Fortunato Payano

Cheryl Bataille

Marvin Lee Rand Trust Ua 09 18 89

North & Co Inc

Northern Lights Management

Valley Animal Shelter

JEROME

Alfred & Helen Hieb Living Trust

Adrian E Smith

Ezequiel Cigarroa

Helen O Smith

Kathleen D Cooper

Leonel H Gonzalez

Liberty Refrigeration

Marco A Carranza

Marcos Ochoa

Margaret Pote Lorton

Maria Gonzalez

Markys Auto Body

Roy Applewhite

KETCHUM

Clark Gina Walker

H T Ayliffe

Percy Lee Chubb

Piyakanya Seangswang

Roderick Kagan

Sandra H York

St Lukes Medical Cen

St Lukes Wood River Medical Center

Ustick Copper II Llc

RUPERT

Eric Badger

Fertilizer Land V

Magic Valley Food Inc Employees Pension Plan

Sarah Badger

SHOSHONE

Tim Ridinger

SUN VALLEY

Far And Away Adventures

Helen Dow Whiting, Mrs E F M

Lawson Family Trust

TWIN FALLS

B G Tile Llc

Butches Mobile Truck

Eagles, Llc

Superior Door Co Inc

Bart C Wojcik

Debra L Topholm

Garret Funkhouser

Georgia Gould

