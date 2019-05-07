{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
Jonathan M. Olive of Bellevue and Marco Exparza of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Bighorn Tile

California Jewelry

Jonathan M. Olive

BURLEY

Marcella Vallencia

Miguel Martinez

Oliven Cutler

T. Patricia Morfin

FAIRFIELD

Allen R. Hough

Billie K. Hough

GOODING

Paul B. Reese

HAILEY

Christopher Thornton

James J. Brett

L.R. Santiago

Ogara Educational

United States Cllr Corp.

JEROME

Marco Exparza

Vicious Fish Tacos Inc

KETCHUM

Alan C. Mcmullen

George Krueger

James Crowl

Joseph M. Boyle

Karen J. Mcmullen

Peter L. Paige

PAUL

Cristobal Sifuentes

Jesus Saldana

Juan Carreas

Martin Quintana

RUPERT

Jose L Olivares

Virginia R Andrade

SUN VALLEY

Donald Macgregor

Jose Miguel Perez

Leo M. Scott

TWIN FALLS

Arthur Scott

B.G. Miller House Mvr

Debra Whitney

Dennis Bean

Elizabeth A. Linde

Gail Waskowich

Idaho Anasthesia

Jackie Blair

Jenn Thompson

Jerry Williams

Joann Ulmer

Jordan Denton

Pearl E. Langwith

Robert J. Leovy

Robert Mitgang, MD

Salinas Construction & Garcia Hauling

Seminis Vegetable Seeds

Travis L. Hoover

