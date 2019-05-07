Jonathan M. Olive of Bellevue and Marco Exparza of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Bighorn Tile
California Jewelry
Jonathan M. Olive
BURLEY
Marcella Vallencia
Miguel Martinez
Oliven Cutler
T. Patricia Morfin
FAIRFIELD
Allen R. Hough
Billie K. Hough
GOODING
Paul B. Reese
HAILEY
Christopher Thornton
James J. Brett
L.R. Santiago
Ogara Educational
United States Cllr Corp.
JEROME
Marco Exparza
Vicious Fish Tacos Inc
KETCHUM
Alan C. Mcmullen
George Krueger
James Crowl
Joseph M. Boyle
Karen J. Mcmullen
Peter L. Paige
PAUL
Cristobal Sifuentes
Jesus Saldana
Juan Carreas
Martin Quintana
RUPERT
Jose L Olivares
Virginia R Andrade
SUN VALLEY
Donald Macgregor
Jose Miguel Perez
Leo M. Scott
TWIN FALLS
Arthur Scott
B.G. Miller House Mvr
Debra Whitney
Dennis Bean
Elizabeth A. Linde
Gail Waskowich
Idaho Anasthesia
Jackie Blair
Jenn Thompson
Jerry Williams
Joann Ulmer
Jordan Denton
Pearl E. Langwith
Robert J. Leovy
Robert Mitgang, MD
Salinas Construction & Garcia Hauling
Seminis Vegetable Seeds
Travis L. Hoover
