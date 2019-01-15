Benjamin Pedraza of Hailey and Justin A Wilson of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Bradley B Moore
BUHL
Desert View Care Center
Heber Harmon Est
Loren E Bonnie D Johnson
BURLEY
James D Fuller James
James T Ferris
Kaleb Runyon
Kathleen D Lyons
Lyle M Biggs
Rosalio Guadarrama
Teresa D Salazar Davila
GOODING
Colleen F Hayslip Estate
HAILEY
Benjamin Pedraza
Efrain Hernandez
Luis T Nieto Gonzalez
HEYBURN
Danny K Alvey
Espiridion J Santos A Fuentes
JEROME
Gayle Ricketts
Jack H Koepnick
Luisa G Bucklew
Notch Butte Dairy
Saint Lukes Jerome Ltd
KETCHUM
Art on a Shoestring Llc
Barbara L Allen
Benjamin M Chidlaw
Caitlyn A Mills
Caitlyn A Mills Nelson
Eric G Thiel
Gerard S Moffatt John C Laura M Grabow
OAKLEY
Pickett Joyce
RUPERT
Dellyn K Eilers Dellyn
Eastridge Milk
Justin A Wilson
SHOSHONE
Esther S Hayden
Feliciano Peinado Esther S Hayden
Kevin Pettus
TWIN FALLS
Adam S McCabe
Andria Perez
Antonio M Asencio Hinojo
Anthony C Mitma
Barbara Rosenbaum
Carl C Barbara Rosenbaum
Conner A Lee
Dick Ashcraft
Donald C Chute
Fikret Saha Karahasanovic
G&G Dairy
WENDELL
Alejandra Garay Gonzalez
Rafael Ferreira
Robert M Hughes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.