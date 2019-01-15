Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Benjamin Pedraza of Hailey and Justin A Wilson of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Bradley B Moore

BUHL

Desert View Care Center

Heber Harmon Est

Loren E Bonnie D Johnson

BURLEY

James D Fuller James

James T Ferris

Kaleb Runyon

Kathleen D Lyons

Lyle M Biggs

Rosalio Guadarrama

Teresa D Salazar Davila

GOODING

Colleen F Hayslip Estate

HAILEY

Benjamin Pedraza

Efrain Hernandez

Luis T Nieto Gonzalez

HEYBURN

Danny K Alvey

Espiridion J Santos A Fuentes

JEROME

Gayle Ricketts

Jack H Koepnick

Luisa G Bucklew

Notch Butte Dairy

Saint Lukes Jerome Ltd

KETCHUM

Art on a Shoestring Llc

Barbara L Allen

Benjamin M Chidlaw

Caitlyn A Mills

Caitlyn A Mills Nelson

Eric G Thiel

Gerard S Moffatt John C Laura M Grabow

OAKLEY

Pickett Joyce

RUPERT

Dellyn K Eilers Dellyn

Eastridge Milk

Justin A Wilson

SHOSHONE

Esther S Hayden

Feliciano Peinado Esther S Hayden

Kevin Pettus

TWIN FALLS

Adam S McCabe

Andria Perez

Antonio M Asencio Hinojo

Anthony C Mitma

Barbara Rosenbaum

Carl C Barbara Rosenbaum

Conner A Lee

Dick Ashcraft

Donald C Chute

Fikret Saha Karahasanovic

G&G Dairy

WENDELL

Alejandra Garay Gonzalez

Rafael Ferreira

Robert M Hughes

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments