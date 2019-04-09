Joseph D Boulette of Hollister and Dolores Vasquez of Ketchum have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Woodriver Valley Mkt
BUHL
Cindy Carnell
BURLEY
Glen S Thomas
Jackie G Thomas
Jorge Velasquez
Therma W Vann
DECLO
Chancellor Waydgrider
Jack Grider
Reginaldo Simon Dominguez
GOODING
Abel Martinez
Pattie L Stephens
HAGERMAN
David Loranger
HAILEY
Jayson M Herman
Joyce Carlisle
Nieri Delacruz
Sun Valley Recovery & Towing I
HOLLISTER
Joseph D Boulette
Teodoro Sanchez
JEROME
Michael R Murphy
KETCHUM
Armando Topete
Bill Rickard
Dolores Vasquez
Gunnar Ingman
Maria A Beckstrom
Smith Sport Optics
Sports Optics
Steve Bohner
OAKLEY
Donald K Bedke
RUPERT
Melvin Lord
Roberto Espinoza
Todd A Sparks
Vicente Chanco
SHOSHONE
Anne Kelly
SUN VALLEY
Anthony Whipple
Geraldine Carnus
Thomas W Asaznik
Vernon B Willis
TWIN FALLS
Catherine Gray
Class of 56
Clint W Schindler
Frances E Harris
Juanita D McMahan
Medical Rent All
Miller Construction Co
Raintree Enterprises
Shauna M Frye
Theodor P Straub
WENDELL
Genoveva F Tinoco
Manuel Martinez
Professional Translators
