Unclaimed Property
Joseph D Boulette of Hollister and Dolores Vasquez of Ketchum have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Woodriver Valley Mkt

BUHL

Cindy Carnell

BURLEY

Glen S Thomas

Jackie G Thomas

Jorge Velasquez

Therma W Vann

DECLO

Chancellor Waydgrider

Jack Grider

Reginaldo Simon Dominguez

GOODING

Abel Martinez

Pattie L Stephens

HAGERMAN

David Loranger

HAILEY

Jayson M Herman

Joyce Carlisle

Nieri Delacruz

Sun Valley Recovery & Towing I

HOLLISTER

Joseph D Boulette

Teodoro Sanchez

JEROME

Michael R Murphy

KETCHUM

Armando Topete

Bill Rickard

Dolores Vasquez

Gunnar Ingman

Maria A Beckstrom

Smith Sport Optics

Sports Optics

Steve Bohner

OAKLEY

Donald K Bedke

RUPERT

Melvin Lord

Roberto Espinoza

Todd A Sparks

Vicente Chanco

SHOSHONE

Anne Kelly

SUN VALLEY

Anthony Whipple

Geraldine Carnus

Thomas W Asaznik

Vernon B Willis

TWIN FALLS

Catherine Gray

Class of 56

Clint W Schindler

Frances E Harris

Juanita D McMahan

Medical Rent All

Miller Construction Co

Raintree Enterprises

Shauna M Frye

Theodor P Straub

WENDELL

Genoveva F Tinoco

Manuel Martinez

Professional Translators

