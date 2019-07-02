{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
Lep Moseley Trucking of Declo and Javier Telley if Malta have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BUHL

Barbra Neimeyer

Shannon Virgin

BURLEY

George Russell

Grand Auto Supply

Humborto Duenas

Keiths Kleen Kars

DECLO

Lep Moseley Trucking

HAGERMAN

Alphonso S Ayala

HAILEY

C Woodbury

David R Flores

Jeremy Kilpatrick

Michael Dunn

HEYBURN

Edward Nyman

JEROME

Graciela Hernandez

Ricardo Mendieta

KETCHUM

Alison Shearer Depp

Bernice L Mattiesen

Eric Treuenfels

Frederick Matthiesen

Mark C Robertson

MALTA

Javier Telley

Oakley

John G Shangle

RUPERT

Cesar Tellez

John Johnston

Roberto Vega

Rose Johnston

SUN VALLEY

Alice Schrenthanner

Carrie Dee Bashaw

Coline C Verrier

Joseph E Kinnebrew

Juan Jn Nicola

TWIN FALLS

Bernardo Benitez

Family Health Services

Floyd Deay

Frances Deay

Jerry Lanphear

Joseph Jesse

Ladena V Butler

Juanita D Mc Mahan

Ronald J Pankey

Roto Rooter Sewer Co

Samuel Adame

Sean C Moore

Sladana Ilic

Susan R Sartin

Terrys Inc

Title Recording

Wubker Construction & Co

WENDELL

Brian V Schnebly

Roberto S Camargo

