Lep Moseley Trucking of Declo and Javier Telley if Malta have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BUHL
Barbra Neimeyer
Shannon Virgin
BURLEY
George Russell
Grand Auto Supply
Humborto Duenas
Keiths Kleen Kars
DECLO
Lep Moseley Trucking
HAGERMAN
Alphonso S Ayala
HAILEY
C Woodbury
David R Flores
Jeremy Kilpatrick
Michael Dunn
HEYBURN
Edward Nyman
JEROME
Graciela Hernandez
Ricardo Mendieta
KETCHUM
Alison Shearer Depp
Bernice L Mattiesen
Eric Treuenfels
Frederick Matthiesen
Mark C Robertson
MALTA
Javier Telley
Oakley
John G Shangle
RUPERT
Cesar Tellez
John Johnston
Roberto Vega
Rose Johnston
SUN VALLEY
Alice Schrenthanner
Carrie Dee Bashaw
Coline C Verrier
Joseph E Kinnebrew
Juan Jn Nicola
TWIN FALLS
Bernardo Benitez
Family Health Services
Floyd Deay
Frances Deay
Jerry Lanphear
Joseph Jesse
Ladena V Butler
Juanita D Mc Mahan
Ronald J Pankey
Roto Rooter Sewer Co
Samuel Adame
Sean C Moore
Sladana Ilic
Susan R Sartin
Terrys Inc
Title Recording
Wubker Construction & Co
WENDELL
Brian V Schnebly
Roberto S Camargo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.