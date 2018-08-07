Victor Gonzalez of Bellevue and Julie Brizzee of Shoshone have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Victor Gonzalez
Kelley Kimball
BUHL
Kathleen Barta
Shannon Walker
BURLEY
April D Greener
Devon Greener
Billie Jo Nielsen
Christina Cruz
Clement Lambert
M Russell
Mildred Nielsen
Norma R Martinez
T R Nielsen
DIETRICH
Miguel Lopez
EDEN
Darrell E Schutte
GOODING
T & S Dairy
Ranch Lawson
Tony Visser
HAILEY
Hailey Nursery Inc
Rushton & Sons Tile Inc Rushton Tile
Bill Jr Lewis
Huntington W Harrison
Jeff Anderson
Maria De Jesus Castanos
River Medical Ce Wood
River Medical Cl Wood
HEYBURN
Jerry Young
JEROME
Bryan R Atkinson
Jungo Maria Luz Alvarado
Michael R Murphy
Ruben P Jungo
Teisha Pasquarelli
KETCHUM
Davis Ron
Jackie Jones
Larry Andersen
M David
Robert Mclaughlin
PAUL
Conley D Lockett
Manuel Garcia
RUPERT
Enrique Ruiz
Nancy Leon
SHOSHONE
Julie Brizzee
Linda L. Russell
Vivian Marcellus
SUN VALLEY
Adam Smith
TWIN FALLS
Brent Jensen
Constence L Smith
Deborah Jensen
Diane C Nicholson
Eugene C Smith
Fred Doyle
George Johnston
Hansen Chevrolet Randy
Jed Mitchell
Jennett Mitchell
Jose M Perez
Kostadin Krastev
Laura Johnson
Lorena Price
Michael Hall
Michael Johnston
Nathan P Bishop
Pablito Padilla
River Meados Assoc Wood
Robert Vasquez
Robert N Md Mitgang
Security Bank Of Idaho First
Steven L Thorson
T A Floyd
Valorie Johnston
Wayne Wright
WENDELL
Antonic Silveria
Jolene Harbaugh
Kristyn Aardema
Of 1983 Class
