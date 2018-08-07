Unclaimed Property
Victor Gonzalez of Bellevue and Julie Brizzee of Shoshone have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Victor Gonzalez

Kelley Kimball

BUHL

Kathleen Barta

Shannon Walker

BURLEY

April D Greener

Devon Greener

Billie Jo Nielsen

Christina Cruz

Clement Lambert

M Russell

Mildred Nielsen

Norma R Martinez

T R Nielsen

DIETRICH

Miguel Lopez

EDEN

Darrell E Schutte

GOODING

T & S Dairy

Ranch Lawson

Tony Visser

HAILEY

Hailey Nursery Inc

Rushton & Sons Tile Inc Rushton Tile

Bill Jr Lewis

Huntington W Harrison

Jeff Anderson

Maria De Jesus Castanos

River Medical Ce Wood

River Medical Cl Wood

HEYBURN

Jerry Young

JEROME

Bryan R Atkinson

Jungo Maria Luz Alvarado

Michael R Murphy

Ruben P Jungo

Teisha Pasquarelli

KETCHUM

Davis Ron

Jackie Jones

Larry Andersen

M David

Robert Mclaughlin

PAUL

Conley D Lockett

Manuel Garcia

RUPERT

Enrique Ruiz

Nancy Leon

SHOSHONE

Julie Brizzee

Linda L. Russell

Vivian Marcellus

SUN VALLEY

Adam Smith

TWIN FALLS

Brent Jensen

Constence L Smith

Deborah Jensen

Diane C Nicholson

Eugene C Smith

Fred Doyle

George Johnston

Hansen Chevrolet Randy

Jed Mitchell

Jennett Mitchell

Jose M Perez

Kostadin Krastev

Laura Johnson

Lorena Price

Michael Hall

Michael Johnston

Nathan P Bishop

Pablito Padilla

River Meados Assoc Wood

Robert Vasquez

Robert N Md Mitgang

Security Bank Of Idaho First

Steven L Thorson

T A Floyd

Valorie Johnston

Wayne Wright

WENDELL

Antonic Silveria

Jolene Harbaugh

Kristyn Aardema

Of 1983 Class

