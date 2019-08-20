{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
William D Thomas of Burley and Guadalupe Rios of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Joyce Unger

Robert Unger

BUHL

Delia Alonso

Gerardo Delgado

Hazel E Reeves

Inez Taylor

BURLEY

Epimenio M Antonio

Payne Mortuary

Russell G Lindstrom

Thomas P Bennett

William D Thomas

GOODING

Clayton D Bliss

Grace Bliss

HAILEY

Bernice Geroulis

Christy Dauley

Clara Martinez

John F Nocera

Vivian Nocera

Stephen B Hobbs

HEYBURN

Bruce Bates

JEROME

Earl W Home

Guadalupe Rios

Refugio Perez

Roberto C Aguilar

Thomas H Gendron

KETCHUM

Kennedy Mortgage

Bernice L Matthiesen

Casillas F Palomera

Ezmaralda Gordon

RUPERT

Abel Torrez

John D Gardner

Michael Rementeria

SHOSHONE

Jose Duran

SUN VALLEY

James E Haupt

Leo M Scott

TWIN FALLS

Aaa Ins Agency

Kenneth E Kail

Lena Belle Kail

William J Mansfield

Bryan Klein

Charles J Ownby

Christopher G Md Reveley

Janet Clough

Jesus Moreno

Joel Christ

Karen Blankenship

Rick Cramer

Robert L Ownby

Dana E Amore

