William D Thomas of Burley and Guadalupe Rios of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Joyce Unger
Robert Unger
BUHL
Delia Alonso
Gerardo Delgado
Hazel E Reeves
Inez Taylor
BURLEY
Epimenio M Antonio
Payne Mortuary
Russell G Lindstrom
Thomas P Bennett
William D Thomas
GOODING
Clayton D Bliss
Grace Bliss
HAILEY
Bernice Geroulis
Christy Dauley
Clara Martinez
John F Nocera
Vivian Nocera
Stephen B Hobbs
HEYBURN
Bruce Bates
JEROME
Earl W Home
Guadalupe Rios
Refugio Perez
Roberto C Aguilar
Thomas H Gendron
KETCHUM
Kennedy Mortgage
Bernice L Matthiesen
Casillas F Palomera
Ezmaralda Gordon
RUPERT
Abel Torrez
John D Gardner
Michael Rementeria
SHOSHONE
Jose Duran
SUN VALLEY
James E Haupt
Leo M Scott
TWIN FALLS
Aaa Ins Agency
Kenneth E Kail
Lena Belle Kail
William J Mansfield
Bryan Klein
Charles J Ownby
Christopher G Md Reveley
Janet Clough
Jesus Moreno
Joel Christ
Karen Blankenship
Rick Cramer
Robert L Ownby
Dana E Amore
