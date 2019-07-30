{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
Rudolfo Rodriguez of Bliss and Jack Woodward of Eden have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Chris S Drake

Mimi M Henreid

Ricardo Tlles

BLISS

Angel Diaz Rodriguez

Rudolfo Rodriguez

BURLEY

Burly Super 8 Motel

Edilberta M Gusman

Espiritu J Gonzalez

Guillermo Hernandez-Juarez

Martin T Salinas

EDEN

Jack Woodward

GOODING

Edward Smith

Eliza I Shaver

Gisifredo Vega-Morales

GREENWOOD

Candido Arteaga

HAILEY

David L Bell

Wake Up And Live Inc

Filemon C Carrillo

Nestor Damian

Roel Paul

Simon Contreras

Susan M Rother

HAZELTON

Majorie Allen

JEROME

James N Allen

Jose Perez-Morales

KETCHUM

Boston Eye Center

Janes Paper Place

Clinton E Esq Jacob

Glenn Dowden

Scott Mclean Jr P

Victor Garcia

RUPERT

Alicia Torres

Javier Torres

SUN VALLEY

Estate Of Rosemary Haley

The Hanger

Sabe Inc

TWIN FALLS

Farm Irrigation Systems Llc

Freedom Electric Inc.

Ann Sorbello

Benita Perez

Daniel R Jones

Gurley Estate

Raleigh W Stevens

Sam Sorbello

Shawna Fuller

Travis Adams

V H Minerva

WENDELL

Lloyd Trucking

Espindola Efrain Martinez

Garcia Maria Susana Cazares

