Rudolfo Rodriguez of Bliss and Jack Woodward of Eden have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Chris S Drake
Mimi M Henreid
Ricardo Tlles
BLISS
Angel Diaz Rodriguez
Rudolfo Rodriguez
BURLEY
Burly Super 8 Motel
Edilberta M Gusman
Espiritu J Gonzalez
Guillermo Hernandez-Juarez
Martin T Salinas
EDEN
Jack Woodward
GOODING
Edward Smith
Eliza I Shaver
Gisifredo Vega-Morales
GREENWOOD
Candido Arteaga
HAILEY
David L Bell
Wake Up And Live Inc
Filemon C Carrillo
Nestor Damian
Roel Paul
Simon Contreras
Susan M Rother
HAZELTON
Majorie Allen
JEROME
James N Allen
Jose Perez-Morales
KETCHUM
Boston Eye Center
Janes Paper Place
Clinton E Esq Jacob
Glenn Dowden
Scott Mclean Jr P
Victor Garcia
RUPERT
Alicia Torres
Javier Torres
SUN VALLEY
Estate Of Rosemary Haley
The Hanger
Sabe Inc
TWIN FALLS
Farm Irrigation Systems Llc
Freedom Electric Inc.
Ann Sorbello
Benita Perez
Daniel R Jones
Gurley Estate
Raleigh W Stevens
Sam Sorbello
Shawna Fuller
Travis Adams
V H Minerva
WENDELL
Lloyd Trucking
Espindola Efrain Martinez
Garcia Maria Susana Cazares
