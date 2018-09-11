Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Unclaimed Property
William S Bledsoe of Gooding and Kimberly Quattlebaum of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Katco

BUHL

Capital Modular Sp Ge

BURLEY

Zollinger Dairy Llc

Bucky L Myers

Harlan B Jensen

John Gibson

Maria Arceo

Ruth B Hawk

Samuel W Yoshida

Ted Whiting

DECLO

J R Anderson

EDEN

Of Atta M Riley Atta M Estate

FAIRFIELD

G K Nesbitt

GOODING

William S Bledsoe

HAILEY

Anne Stout

Blake Thornton

Diane Dale

Filemon C Carrillo

Vargas Mariana Sualez

HAZELTON

Agustin A Lopez

Lee J Coulson

HEYBURN

Sunrise Plumbing

Romona Ramirez

JACKSON

Andrea Vicencio

JEROME

Pioneer Trucking And Commodities

Joseph R Thomas

Lugo Luis Enciso

Maciel Bertha Gonzalez

Mitchell Thacker

KETCHUM

Ketchum Sun Valley Fire

Collin Johnson

Lisa M Brown

PAUL

Justo Guerry

RUPERT

Ana L Juarez

Jose Antonio Padilla

Kimberly Quattlebaum

Lloyd L Rasmussen

Rodney L Rasmussen

SHOSHONE

Ruby K Whitmore

SUN VALLEY

Terry L Whittier

TWIN FALLS

Aron M Phelan

Brandy L Low

Bruce Miller

Camelia K Gomez

Chad Hawkins Hawkins

Chevrolet Cadillac Of Twin Falls (Pa

Christina Hawkins

Colleen Jones

Dan O’brien

Delmer L Pinkston

Domingo Zapata

Dylan Eaton

Financial Mottens Inc

Greg Newberry

Herman C Schurger

Ildefonso Lopez

James U Fort

John Mccauley

John E Glenn

John J Gomez

John R Comer

Judy Coats

Julian O Nicholson

Kayelynn Perkins

Kenneth C Son Walker

Kyle Kennedy

Larry L Son Walker

Lucille S Walker

Magic Valley Realty

Magic Valley Regional Med Cntr

Magic Valley Regional Medical

Magic Valley Regional Medical Center

Mary C Holmes

Mary R Attebury

