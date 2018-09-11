William S Bledsoe of Gooding and Kimberly Quattlebaum of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Katco
BUHL
Capital Modular Sp Ge
BURLEY
Zollinger Dairy Llc
Bucky L Myers
Harlan B Jensen
John Gibson
Maria Arceo
Ruth B Hawk
Samuel W Yoshida
Ted Whiting
DECLO
J R Anderson
EDEN
Of Atta M Riley Atta M Estate
FAIRFIELD
G K Nesbitt
GOODING
William S Bledsoe
HAILEY
Anne Stout
Blake Thornton
Diane Dale
Filemon C Carrillo
Vargas Mariana Sualez
HAZELTON
Agustin A Lopez
Lee J Coulson
HEYBURN
Sunrise Plumbing
Romona Ramirez
JACKSON
Andrea Vicencio
JEROME
Pioneer Trucking And Commodities
Joseph R Thomas
Lugo Luis Enciso
Maciel Bertha Gonzalez
Mitchell Thacker
KETCHUM
Ketchum Sun Valley Fire
Collin Johnson
Lisa M Brown
PAUL
Justo Guerry
RUPERT
Ana L Juarez
Jose Antonio Padilla
Kimberly Quattlebaum
Lloyd L Rasmussen
Rodney L Rasmussen
SHOSHONE
Ruby K Whitmore
SUN VALLEY
Terry L Whittier
TWIN FALLS
Aron M Phelan
Brandy L Low
Bruce Miller
Camelia K Gomez
Chad Hawkins Hawkins
Chevrolet Cadillac Of Twin Falls (Pa
Christina Hawkins
Colleen Jones
Dan O’brien
Delmer L Pinkston
Domingo Zapata
Dylan Eaton
Financial Mottens Inc
Greg Newberry
Herman C Schurger
Ildefonso Lopez
James U Fort
John Mccauley
John E Glenn
John J Gomez
John R Comer
Judy Coats
Julian O Nicholson
Kayelynn Perkins
Kenneth C Son Walker
Kyle Kennedy
Larry L Son Walker
Lucille S Walker
Magic Valley Realty
Magic Valley Regional Med Cntr
Magic Valley Regional Medical
Magic Valley Regional Medical Center
Mary C Holmes
Mary R Attebury
