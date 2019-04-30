{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Fidel Garcia of Wendell and Nan Ellen D Jackson of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Butler Painting Co Inc Butler

BUHL

Rodney S Andrew

GOODING

Antonio Garcia

Joellen Savage

Margarita Aguilar

Maude Opal Turnbull

Wendell Auto Repair

HAILEY

Carmen Alverez

Chris Golliher

David Santisteven

Jessica L Campbell

John E Glotfelty

Kylene Golliher

Tenderfoot Shoe Company

HEYBURN

Jarl R Allen

JEROME

Angelika Easter

Susan Crowley

KETCHUM

Edward G Beckstrom

John Delaney

John T Brown

Ketchum Medical Clinic

Neil Bahan

Renaissance

Sandra J Brown

Stuart D Pool

PAUL

Juan M Gonzalez

Manuel Sifuentes

RUPERT

Nan Ellen D Jackson

Theo N Christ

SUN VALLEY

Doloris Mccutcheon

Huges Marrec

TWIN FALLS

Debby Patureau

Domingo R Hernandez

Dorothy L Davis

In Full Bloom Cody

Javier L Sanchez

Kengkart Chankracang

Lucinda Rae Anderson

Mack Johnson

Mark A Todhunter

Miguel Anguel Benitez

Miller Concrete

Ruth Young

Ta H Ohr

Tammy K Burton

Tax Planning Inc,

Town N Country

WENDELL

Fidel Garcia

W W Whitakler

