Unclaimed Property
Brandon D Renner of Gooding and Julie J Mowry of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BURLEY

Leland Baker

Mirna M Gonzalez Martinez

Shaun M Povlsen

CAREY

Jesus M Anguiano

Luz Maria Romero Ramirez

GOODING

Brandon D Renner

Donald and Reagan Bollinger

HAGERMAN

Alvaradoews Sandra

Gaynl Louise Brown

Matthew Spencer Cottam

Otoniel Pizano Ramirez Sandra Alvarado

HAILEY

Dennis W Murphy

Mark Nelson

Tiffany L Murphy

HAZELTON

Jason P Andersen

Nabul Castillo

HEYBURN

Daniel J Silvaz

Jack Donald Morrison

Samuel G Salazar

JEROME

Angel J Lopez Sandoval

Antonio Lopez

Carla Bamford

Esthela Madrigal

Steven R Hurd

Vance C Sorensen

KETCHUM

Jennifer Wilson

Jonathan Henderson

Ronald A Brown

Thomas E Acomb

Wine Travelers

TWIN FALLS

Alexis Pfefferle

Benjamin Adam

Cheryl Wheeler

Cooper Carrie

Donald D Lucker

Elena M Hicks

Elsie L Kibbee

Glenda Bohannon

Jawdat Tobia Rihab Mansour

Jihoon Ha

Johan M Koller

Joyce L Loos

Julie J Mowry

Kaylene Loveday

Laurence V Hicks

Linopoly Inc

Lonny Ray Lattin

Lynne Graeber

Mansour Rihab

Sawtooth Dental

