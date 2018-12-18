Brandon D Renner of Gooding and Julie J Mowry of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BURLEY
Leland Baker
Mirna M Gonzalez Martinez
Shaun M Povlsen
CAREY
Jesus M Anguiano
Luz Maria Romero Ramirez
GOODING
Brandon D Renner
Donald and Reagan Bollinger
HAGERMAN
Alvaradoews Sandra
Gaynl Louise Brown
Matthew Spencer Cottam
Otoniel Pizano Ramirez Sandra Alvarado
HAILEY
Dennis W Murphy
Mark Nelson
Tiffany L Murphy
HAZELTON
Jason P Andersen
Nabul Castillo
HEYBURN
Daniel J Silvaz
Jack Donald Morrison
Samuel G Salazar
JEROME
Angel J Lopez Sandoval
Antonio Lopez
Carla Bamford
Esthela Madrigal
Steven R Hurd
Vance C Sorensen
KETCHUM
Jennifer Wilson
Jonathan Henderson
Ronald A Brown
Thomas E Acomb
Wine Travelers
TWIN FALLS
Alexis Pfefferle
Benjamin Adam
Cheryl Wheeler
Cooper Carrie
Donald D Lucker
Elena M Hicks
Elsie L Kibbee
Glenda Bohannon
Jawdat Tobia Rihab Mansour
Jihoon Ha
Johan M Koller
Joyce L Loos
Julie J Mowry
Kaylene Loveday
Laurence V Hicks
Linopoly Inc
Lonny Ray Lattin
Lynne Graeber
Mansour Rihab
Sawtooth Dental
