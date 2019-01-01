Try 1 month for 99¢

Josefina Briceno of Burley and Ralph E Gibbons of Bliss have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Moore Chandler

BLISS

Ralph E Gibbons

BUHL

Claudia D Beltran Guerrero

Cristian Beltran

John Mary Nunes

Lasalle R Lebaron

BURLEY

Omar A Martinez

Concrete Addix Llc

Josefina Briceno

Diamond Communications Llc

Marcos Guzman

Andy J Vega Jr

Jose L Torres Ramos

Samuel Navarrete Estrada

DECLO

Lori L Lugo

GOODING

Dale Anderson

Ignacio Cervantez Rangel

HAGERMAN

Karma Van Buren

HAILEY

Carlos Hurtado Juarez

Evan R Murray

Larry E Smith

Lisl A Dye

James A Mcelveen

John T Bergin

Kenneth G Crowson

Patricia D Mcfarland

Ramona A Duke William Harlan Duke

JEROME

Alfonso Negrete

Billee S King

Charles W Rayburn

Joseph D Gardner

Jesus Treyes Mendoza

Samantha M Kingsland

KETCHUM

Conklin Company Llc

Ketchum Company Llc

Percy Lee Chubb

Roger W Evans

Timothy H Lynne H Harris

TWIN FALLS

Alida L Vera

Anne R Stevens

Bayley B Bingham

Binod Man Shah

Chase L Miller

Cherie L Jones

Daniel J Coverdale

Elfrieda E Herrmann Estate

Faruk Lokwa

Gail J Ruth Staley

Garcia Barrera Jr Armando

Harwood W Goodwin

