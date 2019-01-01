Josefina Briceno of Burley and Ralph E Gibbons of Bliss have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Moore Chandler
BLISS
Ralph E Gibbons
BUHL
Claudia D Beltran Guerrero
Cristian Beltran
John Mary Nunes
Lasalle R Lebaron
BURLEY
Omar A Martinez
Concrete Addix Llc
Josefina Briceno
Diamond Communications Llc
Marcos Guzman
Andy J Vega Jr
Jose L Torres Ramos
Samuel Navarrete Estrada
DECLO
Lori L Lugo
GOODING
Dale Anderson
Ignacio Cervantez Rangel
HAGERMAN
Karma Van Buren
HAILEY
Carlos Hurtado Juarez
Evan R Murray
Larry E Smith
Lisl A Dye
James A Mcelveen
John T Bergin
Kenneth G Crowson
Patricia D Mcfarland
Ramona A Duke William Harlan Duke
JEROME
Alfonso Negrete
Billee S King
Charles W Rayburn
Joseph D Gardner
Jesus Treyes Mendoza
Samantha M Kingsland
KETCHUM
Conklin Company Llc
Ketchum Company Llc
Percy Lee Chubb
Roger W Evans
Timothy H Lynne H Harris
TWIN FALLS
Alida L Vera
Anne R Stevens
Bayley B Bingham
Binod Man Shah
Chase L Miller
Cherie L Jones
Daniel J Coverdale
Elfrieda E Herrmann Estate
Faruk Lokwa
Gail J Ruth Staley
Garcia Barrera Jr Armando
Harwood W Goodwin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.