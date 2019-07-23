Pablo Bautista of Burley and Gaona Jose Moralos of Gooding have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
“Idaho’s Unclaimed Property Division receives millions of dollars in unclaimed money from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owners,” Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth said in a statement. “Check the website each year.”
To search for your name, go to yourmoney.Idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
If you find your name, you can instantly file a claim. This begins the claim process, which ultimately ends with a payment being mailed to you once the verification process is completed.
In 2018 the Unclaimed Property Division received more than $15 million in cash and over $5 million in shares of stock. Add that to the amount of money from prior years, and it averages out to about one in three Idahoans having unclaimed money.
What exactly are unclaimed properties? Common types include the following:
- Dormant bank accounts
- Uncashed checks
- Rebate or refund checks
- Safe deposit box contents
- Insurance claim payments
- Stock or bond dividends
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
BELLEVUE
Chris Darley
Chris S Drake
BURLEY
Courtney Millspaugh H&A Property Management
Margarita Trejo Vega
Motel 8 Burl Super
Pablo Bautista
FAIRFIELD
Daniel R Engleman
David M Heinzen
Ramona L Engleman
GOODING
Gaona Jose Moralos
HAGERMAN
Hagerman Byway
HAILEY
Aydee Egoavil
Buymedia Inc Marketron A Division Of Buymed
Francisco Julio Hernandez
Jose Ramiro Ruiz
HAZELTON
Jesus Ramirez Ruiz
Marty W Stone
HEYBURN
Todd B Gallegos
JEROME
De Cervantez Anallely Gonzalez
Diaz Luis Armando Cervantez
George Lattimer
James A Crumrine
Nellie Lattimer
Suitter Loading
Theodoric B Lawton
KETCHUM
Antonia Garcia
Carlos E Garcia
Dorinne Brendel
Ruben Ruiz
Wild Horse Land & Cattle Co
RUPERT
Charles W Turner
Juan L Olivas,
Paz Maria E Ruiz
Reynaldo Condor
Salinas Melchor Paz
SHOSHONE
Armando Gil Salinas
Brittany M Bizelli
SUN VALLEY
David Davila
Raphael Rempillon
Trixia Barragan
Yvette Cano
TWIN FALLS
Cayetano Perez
Eileen K Vavold
Faustino Cahue
Jeffrey S Rockett
Joe Aguirre
Kacee Oconnor
Kathryn Mccloud
Kevin F Petersen
Shannon Day
