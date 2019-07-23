{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
Pablo Bautista of Burley and Gaona Jose Moralos of Gooding have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

“Idaho’s Unclaimed Property Division receives millions of dollars in unclaimed money from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owners,” Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth said in a statement. “Check the website each year.”

To search for your name, go to yourmoney.Idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

If you find your name, you can instantly file a claim. This begins the claim process, which ultimately ends with a payment being mailed to you once the verification process is completed.

In 2018 the Unclaimed Property Division received more than $15 million in cash and over $5 million in shares of stock. Add that to the amount of money from prior years, and it averages out to about one in three Idahoans having unclaimed money.

What exactly are unclaimed properties? Common types include the following:

  • Dormant bank accounts
  • Uncashed checks
  • Rebate or refund checks
  • Safe deposit box contents
  • Insurance claim payments
  • Stock or bond dividends

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

BELLEVUE

Chris Darley

Chris S Drake

BURLEY

Courtney Millspaugh H&A Property Management

Margarita Trejo Vega

Motel 8 Burl Super

Pablo Bautista

FAIRFIELD

Daniel R Engleman

David M Heinzen

Ramona L Engleman

GOODING

Gaona Jose Moralos

HAGERMAN

Hagerman Byway

HAILEY

Aydee Egoavil

Buymedia Inc Marketron A Division Of Buymed

Francisco Julio Hernandez

Jose Ramiro Ruiz

HAZELTON

Jesus Ramirez Ruiz

Marty W Stone

HEYBURN

Todd B Gallegos

JEROME

De Cervantez Anallely Gonzalez

Diaz Luis Armando Cervantez

George Lattimer

James A Crumrine

Nellie Lattimer

Suitter Loading

Theodoric B Lawton

KETCHUM

Antonia Garcia

Carlos E Garcia

Dorinne Brendel

Ruben Ruiz

Wild Horse Land & Cattle Co

RUPERT

Charles W Turner

Juan L Olivas,

Paz Maria E Ruiz

Reynaldo Condor

Salinas Melchor Paz

SHOSHONE

Armando Gil Salinas

Brittany M Bizelli

SUN VALLEY

David Davila

Raphael Rempillon

Trixia Barragan

Yvette Cano

TWIN FALLS

Cayetano Perez

Eileen K Vavold

Faustino Cahue

Jeffrey S Rockett

Joe Aguirre

Kacee Oconnor

Kathryn Mccloud

Kevin F Petersen

Shannon Day

