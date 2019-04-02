Idahoans with unclaimed property
David C Olsen of Burley and Christine Smith of Hailey have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Elias Reyes
BUHL
Antonio Juarez-Altehua
Gregory Williamson
BURLEY
Cicilio Zermeno
David C Olsen
Edna J Dalitz
Joseph L Md Barefoot
Nieves M Guzman
Viola Sanders
HAILEY
Anesthesia Associates Of Wood River Anesthesia
Charles Benson
Christine Smith
JEROME
Alfred F Nickels
Bud L Brunson
Efrain M Pulido
Jaime Gutierrel
KETCHUM
Angela T Smith
Carolyn Jensen
Charles H Matthiesen
Eric S Jacobson
Francisco Gomez
Grandchildren Matthiesen
Lori J Vorm
Maggie Mangham
Maria Gomez
RUPERT
Carmen Estrada
Connie G Ulrich
Evodio Facio Luna
Juan L Olivas
Roberta J Osborn
SHOSHONE
Gabriela L Wilson
SUN VALLEY
Charles Mccleary
Frank L Arensberg
Murray Neftin
Oliver Dibble
Roderick Michael Davies
TWIN FALLS
C Nora & Cheri Chandler Noras Sax On Second Robert
E Jack Henderson
Jim Brown
Katherine L Bertrand
Kevin P Adam
Kimberly Chatterton
Lynda L Baker
Michelle Greenfield
Oscar G Leon
Saga Education Food Inc
Scott W Baker
William N Kee
WENDELL
Bonitacio Ayala-Guarrama
Jose Garciapocoa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.