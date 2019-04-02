Try 3 months for $3
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Idahoans with unclaimed property

David C Olsen of Burley and Christine Smith of Hailey have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Elias Reyes

BUHL

Antonio Juarez-Altehua

Gregory Williamson

BURLEY

Cicilio Zermeno

David C Olsen

Edna J Dalitz

Joseph L Md Barefoot

Nieves M Guzman

Viola Sanders

HAILEY

Anesthesia Associates Of Wood River Anesthesia

Charles Benson

Christine Smith

JEROME

Alfred F Nickels

Bud L Brunson

Efrain M Pulido

Jaime Gutierrel

KETCHUM

Angela T Smith

Carolyn Jensen

Charles H Matthiesen

Eric S Jacobson

Francisco Gomez

Grandchildren Matthiesen

Lori J Vorm

Maggie Mangham

Maria Gomez

RUPERT

Carmen Estrada

Connie G Ulrich

Evodio Facio Luna

Juan L Olivas

Roberta J Osborn

SHOSHONE

Gabriela L Wilson

SUN VALLEY

Charles Mccleary

Frank L Arensberg

Murray Neftin

Oliver Dibble

Roderick Michael Davies

TWIN FALLS

C Nora & Cheri Chandler Noras Sax On Second Robert

E Jack Henderson

Jim Brown

Katherine L Bertrand

Kevin P Adam

Kimberly Chatterton

Lynda L Baker

Michelle Greenfield

Oscar G Leon

Saga Education Food Inc

Scott W Baker

William N Kee

WENDELL

Bonitacio Ayala-Guarrama

Jose Garciapocoa

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments