Chelsea Hamel of Jerome and Stan Hazel of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BLISS
Mark R Wilson
BUHL
CNS LLC
Leonardo Lora R
Richard F Hammond
Robert G Esterholdt
BURLEY
Curtis Pope Ttee of The Van Tassell
D L Evans Bank
Gem International, Inc
FAIRFIELD
High Country Outfitters Llc
GOODING
Astorquia & Astorquia,
James A Goodell
L E Sherri
HAGERMAN
1000 Things Liquor & Grocery
Ace Hardware
Julio A Benavides
HAILEY
De La Cruz Marco A Bruno
Hitchrack, LLC
Ronald L & Jan D & Micah Gittins
JEROME
Carrie De Maio
Chelsea Hamel
Estate Of Sonia Moore
Lula Ashcraft
KETCHUM
Aqua Vie Beverage Corp
Douglas Christensen
Fidelity Trust Northwest
Hugo De La Cruz
Jennifer L Campbell
MALTA
Ada Parke
Spencer Boyz Trucking
RUPERT
Admon Crawford
Alyce J Thompson
City Of Rupert
Dalley Inc
Helen Avelar
Interprise Dba Snake River Cell
Land View Inc
Martha Corine Noe & Alex Aguilar
Stan Hazel
SHOSHONE
Paul & Nancy Booth Kent Eis
SUN VALLEY
City of Sun Valley
TWIN FALLS
Arnold E Johnson
Bobbie Fink
Charles W Westbrook
Chris Rupp
Connie J Revai
D Elmo Ison
Dixie Egan
Duane L Mcdonald
Edward E Hughes
RA Management Llc C/O Janice Zimbelman
