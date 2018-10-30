Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
Chelsea Hamel of Jerome and Stan Hazel of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BLISS

Mark R Wilson

BUHL

CNS LLC

Leonardo Lora R

Richard F Hammond

Robert G Esterholdt

BURLEY

Curtis Pope Ttee of The Van Tassell

D L Evans Bank

Gem International, Inc

FAIRFIELD

High Country Outfitters Llc

GOODING

Astorquia & Astorquia,

James A Goodell

L E Sherri

HAGERMAN

1000 Things Liquor & Grocery

Ace Hardware

Julio A Benavides

HAILEY

De La Cruz Marco A Bruno

Hitchrack, LLC

Ronald L & Jan D & Micah Gittins

JEROME

Carrie De Maio

Chelsea Hamel

Estate Of Sonia Moore

Lula Ashcraft

KETCHUM

Aqua Vie Beverage Corp

Douglas Christensen

Fidelity Trust Northwest

Hugo De La Cruz

Jennifer L Campbell

MALTA

Ada Parke

Spencer Boyz Trucking

RUPERT

Admon Crawford

Alyce J Thompson

City Of Rupert

Dalley Inc

Helen Avelar

Interprise Dba Snake River Cell

Land View Inc

Martha Corine Noe & Alex Aguilar

Stan Hazel

SHOSHONE

Paul & Nancy Booth Kent Eis

SUN VALLEY

City of Sun Valley

TWIN FALLS

Arnold E Johnson

Bobbie Fink

Charles W Westbrook

Chris Rupp

Connie J Revai

D Elmo Ison

Dixie Egan

Duane L Mcdonald

Edward E Hughes

RA Management Llc C/O Janice Zimbelman

