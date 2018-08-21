Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Valista Knight of Buhl and Rex C Hill of Paul have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Sturges Production

Sturgis Productions

BUHL

Clyde R Mills

George E Duncan

Valista Knight

BURLEY

Thunderbird Construction

Blake Christensen

Bob Jr Brown

Colleen Gillette

Deborah Pfeifer

Deborah A Johnson

Frank E Mesenbrink

Jay A Dayley

Maria Rios

Merlyn Pfeifer

JEROME

Mable M Riddle

Marianna Smith

Rebecca Lacombe

Richard E Watson

Thomas Prescott

KETCHUM

Kgmadsen Llc

Brittain Mauk Palmedo

Deborah L Lewis

Josh Solly

Juarez Ruben Rivera

Kathryn A Shannon

Margot Kamen

Martinez Maria Del Refugi Galvan

MINIDOKA

Guadalupe Perezpaz

Rigoberto Alfaro Villegas

PAUL

Rex C Hill

RICHFIELD

John N Andreason

RUPERT

California Fashions

Gary Garner

Joaquin Villagomez

Thomas R Jackson

SHOSHONE

N E Richards

SUN VALLEY

Frank W Daley

Henry Perez

Ii Robert B Monge

Mariella Monge

Of Alice Estate

TWIN FALLS

A 1 Services Tegas Tv

Action Positive

Atmm Usa Llc

First Federal Savings Bank

Magic Vly Reg Med Ctr Phcy

Barbara J Burns

Benito Luna

Bethyne J Smith

Brian Jones

Bruce Miller

C Holmquist Elizabeth

Charles L Estate

Clifford L Jones

Diane C Nicholson

Edward Meyers

Edwin M Jackson

Esther Randell

Eva Luna

Gene Turley

J O Md Nicholson

Jason Helsley

Jennie S Spafford

Kelly L Executor

L Faye Stevens

Lisa Y Jones

Marcus A Wulff

Margarita Miller

Marnie L Negrette

Merlin E Meyers

Steve Hamilton

WENDELL

Valerie Ceresa

