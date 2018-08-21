Valista Knight of Buhl and Rex C Hill of Paul have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Sturges Production
Sturgis Productions
BUHL
Clyde R Mills
George E Duncan
Valista Knight
BURLEY
Thunderbird Construction
Blake Christensen
Bob Jr Brown
Colleen Gillette
Deborah Pfeifer
Deborah A Johnson
Frank E Mesenbrink
Jay A Dayley
Maria Rios
Merlyn Pfeifer
JEROME
Mable M Riddle
Marianna Smith
Rebecca Lacombe
Richard E Watson
Thomas Prescott
KETCHUM
Kgmadsen Llc
Brittain Mauk Palmedo
Deborah L Lewis
Josh Solly
Juarez Ruben Rivera
Kathryn A Shannon
Margot Kamen
Martinez Maria Del Refugi Galvan
MINIDOKA
Guadalupe Perezpaz
Rigoberto Alfaro Villegas
PAUL
Rex C Hill
RICHFIELD
John N Andreason
RUPERT
California Fashions
Gary Garner
Joaquin Villagomez
Thomas R Jackson
SHOSHONE
N E Richards
SUN VALLEY
Frank W Daley
Henry Perez
Ii Robert B Monge
Mariella Monge
Of Alice Estate
TWIN FALLS
A 1 Services Tegas Tv
Action Positive
Atmm Usa Llc
First Federal Savings Bank
Magic Vly Reg Med Ctr Phcy
Barbara J Burns
Benito Luna
Bethyne J Smith
Brian Jones
Bruce Miller
C Holmquist Elizabeth
Charles L Estate
Clifford L Jones
Diane C Nicholson
Edward Meyers
Edwin M Jackson
Esther Randell
Eva Luna
Gene Turley
J O Md Nicholson
Jason Helsley
Jennie S Spafford
Kelly L Executor
L Faye Stevens
Lisa Y Jones
Marcus A Wulff
Margarita Miller
Marnie L Negrette
Merlin E Meyers
Steve Hamilton
WENDELL
Valerie Ceresa
