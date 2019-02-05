Adrian Dean of Twin Falls and Percy Lee Chubb of Ketchum have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Atkinsons Market 3 Atkinsons
BUHL
Estate of Richard F Hammond
Heritage Farms
Thurman E Barger Estate
BURLEY
Key Bank
M C T A Credit Union
Mini Cassia Care Center
FAIRFIELD
C Crabtree Tree Ent Inc
GOODING
M412Z
HAGERMAN
MJ Electric
HAILEY
Double D Bellevue Inc Mama Inez
Lykes Jr Llc
JEROME
Canyonside Christian
Gooding Heifer Ranch Llc
Hayzey Dayze Smokesh
Southern Idaho Therapy Services
St. Benedicts Family Med Center
Terry Hensley Family Trust
KETCHUM
5BBQ Llc
Art on A Shoestring Llc
Cornelius Bahan
Kenneth Brait MD
Knob Hill Inn
Lee A Hofley IRA
MLPFS
Percy Lee Chubb
Southeast Property Management
St Lukes Wood River Medical Center
Sun Valley Juice Co
Tracys Market
RUPERT
Gary Garner Custom Farming
SUN VALLEY
Anderson Insulation Inc
Bellissimo Inc
CG Elkhorn Golf Llc
TWIN FALLS
Adrian Dean
Advanced Dental Care Of Twin Falls
Asthma And Allergy Of Nevada
Canyon Starr Promotion
Charles Hepworth AAL
Gooding Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
GMAC Mortgage Llc ISAOA
Idaho “N” Heroes Outdoors
Juan Carlos C Ramos
Roland L Clindist Trust
Smoke-N-Head
Smoke-N-Headalls
Southern Idaho Cardiology Pllc
State Of Idaho DHW
Teton Fitness Llc
WENDELL
Eaton Drilling & Pump Service Inc
