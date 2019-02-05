Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
Adrian Dean of Twin Falls and Percy Lee Chubb of Ketchum have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Atkinsons Market 3 Atkinsons

BUHL

Estate of Richard F Hammond

Heritage Farms

Thurman E Barger Estate

BURLEY

Key Bank

M C T A Credit Union

Mini Cassia Care Center

FAIRFIELD

C Crabtree Tree Ent Inc

GOODING

M412Z

HAGERMAN

MJ Electric

HAILEY

Double D Bellevue Inc Mama Inez

Lykes Jr Llc

JEROME

Canyonside Christian

Gooding Heifer Ranch Llc

Hayzey Dayze Smokesh

Southern Idaho Therapy Services

St. Benedicts Family Med Center

Terry Hensley Family Trust

KETCHUM

5BBQ Llc

Art on A Shoestring Llc

Cornelius Bahan

Kenneth Brait MD

Knob Hill Inn

Lee A Hofley IRA

MLPFS

Percy Lee Chubb

Southeast Property Management

St Lukes Wood River Medical Center

Sun Valley Juice Co

Tracys Market

RUPERT

Gary Garner Custom Farming

SUN VALLEY

Anderson Insulation Inc

Bellissimo Inc

CG Elkhorn Golf Llc

TWIN FALLS

Adrian Dean

Advanced Dental Care Of Twin Falls

Asthma And Allergy Of Nevada

Canyon Starr Promotion

Charles Hepworth AAL

Gooding Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

GMAC Mortgage Llc ISAOA

Idaho “N” Heroes Outdoors

Juan Carlos C Ramos

Roland L Clindist Trust

Smoke-N-Head

Smoke-N-Headalls

Southern Idaho Cardiology Pllc

State Of Idaho DHW

Teton Fitness Llc

WENDELL

Eaton Drilling & Pump Service Inc

