Christina Villa of Shoshone and Martin Chudy of Sun Valley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BUHL
Organic Gardening Club
Richard Brook
BURLEY
Belgica M Gutierres
Dale E Bodily
David L Nelson
Irene Santos Manuel
GOODING
Geraldine B Trosper
KETCHUM
Robert V Barbara L Allen
Thomas R Margaret M Burbridge
W Edwards Deming Institute
Wing, Inc
SHOSHONE
Charles Drake
Chase N Bryant
Christina Villa
Christina R Santos
David Richard Brown Estate
Ed Churchman
SUN VALLEY
Charles E Overby
Charles W Moulton
Martin Chudy
Nancy Charles
TWIN FALLS
Alison L Johnson
Anderson Blake Fay Insurance
Anthony J Johnson
Bohan Brooks
Braden Wiersema
Brenda Brown
Bruce Wayne Childers
Bryan Muff
C Graham
Chantel Anderson
Duke M Bryan
Emily A Anderson
Gregory Bowman
Jennifer D Johnson
Jim Brown
John Graham
Karen Brixen
Kenneth Brown
Kristina Bratkov
Leonard A Emerson
Lynne Graeber
Matthew Brick Beglan
Rebecca Robinson
Robin M Barker
Tharesa D Davidson
WENDELL
Carl Royce
Linda L Carrington
Linda Kuhn
Ricardo Rincon
