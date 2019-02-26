Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
Christina Villa of Shoshone and Martin Chudy of Sun Valley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BUHL

Organic Gardening Club

Richard Brook

BURLEY

Belgica M Gutierres

Dale E Bodily

David L Nelson

Irene Santos Manuel

GOODING

Geraldine B Trosper

KETCHUM

Robert V Barbara L Allen

Thomas R Margaret M Burbridge

W Edwards Deming Institute

Wing, Inc

SHOSHONE

Charles Drake

Chase N Bryant

Christina Villa

Christina R Santos

David Richard Brown Estate

Ed Churchman

SUN VALLEY

Charles E Overby

Charles W Moulton

Martin Chudy

Nancy Charles

TWIN FALLS

Alison L Johnson

Anderson Blake Fay Insurance

Anthony J Johnson

Bohan Brooks

Braden Wiersema

Brenda Brown

Bruce Wayne Childers

Bryan Muff

C Graham

Chantel Anderson

Duke M Bryan

Emily A Anderson

Gregory Bowman

Jennifer D Johnson

Jim Brown

John Graham

Karen Brixen

Kenneth Brown

Kristina Bratkov

Leonard A Emerson

Lynne Graeber

Matthew Brick Beglan

Rebecca Robinson

Robin M Barker

Tharesa D Davidson

WENDELL

Carl Royce

Linda L Carrington

Linda Kuhn

Ricardo Rincon

