Unclaimed Property
Sharon Crooker of Gooding and Charles R Reis of Burley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BLISS

Catherine A. Pickett

BUHL

Donald K Leno

Gertrude Evans

Lena Lyons

Michael Roy Henson

BURLEY

Exchange Club Of Burley

Sassys

Charles R Reis

Shelley M Eyre

DECLO

Christina Garcia

Eric Garcia

EDEN

Ryan Nesmith

William R Woodfin

GOODING

Ehrin Hanson

Floyd Thornton

Laycock Tania C Rokitiansky

Rodney Spackman

Sharon Crooker

Thomas M Spackman

Wilma Glauner

HAGERMAN

Gilbert Russell

Gilbert P Russell

Harriett B Russell

HAILEY

Hailey Chamber Of Commerce

Richmond Construction

Ada D Bell

Jock Bell

Jock S Bell

Lynda Barbee

HEYBURN

Lloyd Mothershead

Investments Llc Ltc,

HOLLISTER

De Oca Alfonso R Montes

JEROME

Barbara K Zamarripa

Jack C Grimes

Marlin Block

Miguel Aguilar

Sylvia Garcia

KETCHUM

Picacho Development Corp

Cheap Trips

Dnett C Of

George Longstreth

Imt Capital Llc-Omaha

Ketchum S Valley

OAKLEY

Fannie Haines

La Rosa Luis De

RUPERT

Bertha Arizpe

Floyd L Thurber

George Hedlind

John S Quintanilla

Mansimino Loya

Paul Afeaki

Paula Loya

SHOSHONE

Edna L Jones

Eula M Appell

TWIN FALLS

Amber Crumrine

Angelina Anderson

Avis M Starr

Barbara J Hampton

Bernadine Carter

Bernard W Mahler

Betty J Couch

Cloud Communication Inc White

E Est Of Flora Laragan Joe

Fern J Lewis

Frances E Sharon

Jason L Anderson

Julian O Nicholson

Larry D Hranac

Lower Living Trust Dtd 12 14 93 The Leta

Lyle D Hampton

Margaret O Thompson

Michael & Chad Packham

Of Boise Jakers

Raibal

State Of Idaho

