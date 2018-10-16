Sharon Crooker of Gooding and Charles R Reis of Burley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BLISS
Catherine A. Pickett
BUHL
Donald K Leno
Gertrude Evans
Lena Lyons
Michael Roy Henson
BURLEY
Exchange Club Of Burley
Sassys
Charles R Reis
Shelley M Eyre
DECLO
Christina Garcia
Eric Garcia
EDEN
Ryan Nesmith
William R Woodfin
GOODING
Ehrin Hanson
Floyd Thornton
Laycock Tania C Rokitiansky
Rodney Spackman
Sharon Crooker
Thomas M Spackman
Wilma Glauner
HAGERMAN
Gilbert Russell
Gilbert P Russell
Harriett B Russell
HAILEY
Hailey Chamber Of Commerce
Richmond Construction
Ada D Bell
Jock Bell
Jock S Bell
Lynda Barbee
HEYBURN
Lloyd Mothershead
Investments Llc Ltc,
HOLLISTER
De Oca Alfonso R Montes
JEROME
Barbara K Zamarripa
Jack C Grimes
Marlin Block
Miguel Aguilar
Sylvia Garcia
KETCHUM
Picacho Development Corp
Cheap Trips
Dnett C Of
George Longstreth
Imt Capital Llc-Omaha
Ketchum S Valley
OAKLEY
Fannie Haines
La Rosa Luis De
RUPERT
Bertha Arizpe
Floyd L Thurber
George Hedlind
John S Quintanilla
Mansimino Loya
Paul Afeaki
Paula Loya
SHOSHONE
Edna L Jones
Eula M Appell
TWIN FALLS
Amber Crumrine
Angelina Anderson
Avis M Starr
Barbara J Hampton
Bernadine Carter
Bernard W Mahler
Betty J Couch
Cloud Communication Inc White
E Est Of Flora Laragan Joe
Fern J Lewis
Frances E Sharon
Jason L Anderson
Julian O Nicholson
Larry D Hranac
Lower Living Trust Dtd 12 14 93 The Leta
Lyle D Hampton
Margaret O Thompson
Michael & Chad Packham
Of Boise Jakers
Raibal
State Of Idaho
