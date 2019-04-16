{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
Adrian Mejia of Twin Falls and Juanita R Arredondo of Heyburn have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Chris Haugh

Glenn Niwa

Herrera Eliseo Aguilar

Jose H Avila

Martin A Vega

BLISS

John T Vaughan

BUHL

Alfredo D Mancillas

BURLEY

B Maye Stanley

Debra Conger

Eloy Henriquez

Owen Wright

Ronald C Hinkley

HAILEY

Christopher Thornton

Jeffrey Surbaugh

Spirakut Ski Products

HAZELTON

Yukie Harada

HEYBURN

Bruce Bates

Juanita R Arredondo

Sergio Moreno Sanchez

JEROME

Laura G Orantes

Luella M Kincheloe

Roxana F Orantes

Virginia A Castaneda

KETCHUM

Ann Milward

Antonio Sualez

Ellen G Scott

Jacqueli Hanwright

Richard Milward

Sage Road Associates

PAUL

Laura Arthur

RUPERT

Juan L Olivas

SUN VALLEY

Amber N Nielson

Bomell Pease

Eric Oberhammer

Harvey D Pease

Heidi B Brostrom

Sun Valley Elkhorn Resort

TWIN FALLS

(Pod) Perwein Baher

Adrian Mejia

Amanullah Baher

Cadette Girl Scouts

Carole Y Brown

Crandall’s Flower Shop

Deborah Dunning

Edmunds Homes

Extreme Sports

Iris C Lent

Jeremiah Bennett

Jim Johnson

WENDELL

George Foster

