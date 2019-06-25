{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
Panfilo Coles of Bellevue and Jennifer Baker of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Charles Crabtree

Marion B Stuart

Panfilo Coles

Tiburcio Lopez Bedolla

BUHL

Barbra Neimeyer

Randy Bickle

BURLEY

Gonzales C Bustillos

GOODING

Nine Inc

HAGERMAN

Gene Loranger

Javier Salazar

HAILEY

Gary B Glazer

Jeffries & Co

R J Vanpaepeghem

JEROME

FWS Crossroads LL

Days Inn

Gladys M Stubbs

Henry M Decd Hall

Juan Escobar

Trolan Living Trust

Trolan

Vicente Magana

KETCHUM

Quintin A Miller

Ketchum

Bruce Lower

David M Dotur

Davis Dionne

Howard L Feldman

Jason K Lynch

Maribel Ricaldi

Mary K Mara

Rick Kepple

Robert K Wood

Sawtooth Title Co Inc

Thomas Stevens

Todd E Mcclasky

MINIDOKA

Cassie B Towne

ROGERSON

Lowell A Prunty

RUPERT

Juan L Olivas

SUN VALLEY

Alexandre Floch

Jean L Cox

John P Rice

Ltd Eurocar

Peter Ballard Scully

TWIN FALLS

Charlene Sather

Jennifer Baker

Luella D Hawkins

Professional Pharmacy

Southern Idaho Radiology

Rosa Sanchez

Ruth M Rictor

S Carmen Montes

Tamara Priester

WENDELL

Northwest Theatre Equipment

