Panfilo Coles of Bellevue and Jennifer Baker of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Charles Crabtree
Marion B Stuart
Panfilo Coles
Tiburcio Lopez Bedolla
BUHL
Barbra Neimeyer
Randy Bickle
BURLEY
Gonzales C Bustillos
GOODING
Nine Inc
HAGERMAN
Gene Loranger
Javier Salazar
HAILEY
Gary B Glazer
Jeffries & Co
R J Vanpaepeghem
JEROME
FWS Crossroads LL
Days Inn
Gladys M Stubbs
Henry M Decd Hall
Juan Escobar
Trolan Living Trust
Trolan
Vicente Magana
KETCHUM
Quintin A Miller
Ketchum
Bruce Lower
David M Dotur
Davis Dionne
Howard L Feldman
Jason K Lynch
Maribel Ricaldi
Mary K Mara
Rick Kepple
Robert K Wood
Sawtooth Title Co Inc
Thomas Stevens
Todd E Mcclasky
MINIDOKA
Cassie B Towne
ROGERSON
Lowell A Prunty
RUPERT
Juan L Olivas
SUN VALLEY
Alexandre Floch
Jean L Cox
John P Rice
Ltd Eurocar
Peter Ballard Scully
TWIN FALLS
Charlene Sather
Jennifer Baker
Luella D Hawkins
Professional Pharmacy
Southern Idaho Radiology
Rosa Sanchez
Ruth M Rictor
S Carmen Montes
Tamara Priester
WENDELL
Northwest Theatre Equipment
