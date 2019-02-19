Ramon M Solis of Buhl and Annie Walker of Burley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BUHL
Ma Del Refugio Gonzalez Ramirez
Melo S Dairy Farm
Ramon M Solis
Stephen J Rutherford
BURLEY
A+ Plus Solutions Inc
Annie Walker
Elisabeth L Martinez
Juan M Martinez
Young Ford Inc
HAILEY
Debra Reid
Donna Jess
Levesque Painting
Richard R Kelsey
HEYBURN
Hynes Farm Labor
Ricardo Reyes
JEROME
Evelyn D Fowler
Toolson & Associates Inc
Tolman Dairy Inc
KETCHUM
James Reid
Lee Donohue IRA
Margaret M Burbridge
Mark Bonesteele
Marys Beauty Shop
Nancy S Hughes
Robert M Harwood
Sage Capital
Westone Bank
RUPERT
Lost River Oilfield Services Llc
Solar Farms Sun Star Dairy
SHOSHONE
Lisa M Duncan
Michael Henry
Tina Johnson
TWIN FALLS
C J Martin
Clark Berg
Financial Mortgage Western
George D Baird
H J Vazquez Co Inc
Joseph D Skinner
Linda L Carrington
Lloyd H Miller
Katherine Morton
Kenneth B Johnson
Mark W Wright DDS
Michael J Wood
Open MRI Prev Ar
Paul Shepherd
Ralph Glover
Ricky French
Travis D Chandler
Western Financial Mortgage
