Unclaimed Property
Ramon M Solis of Buhl and Annie Walker of Burley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BUHL

Ma Del Refugio Gonzalez Ramirez

Melo S Dairy Farm

Ramon M Solis

Stephen J Rutherford

BURLEY

A+ Plus Solutions Inc

Annie Walker

Elisabeth L Martinez

Juan M Martinez

Young Ford Inc

HAILEY

Debra Reid

Donna Jess

Levesque Painting

Richard R Kelsey

HEYBURN

Hynes Farm Labor

Ricardo Reyes

JEROME

Evelyn D Fowler

Toolson & Associates Inc

Tolman Dairy Inc

KETCHUM

James Reid

Lee Donohue IRA

Margaret M Burbridge

Mark Bonesteele

Marys Beauty Shop

Nancy S Hughes

Robert M Harwood

Sage Capital

Westone Bank

RUPERT

Lost River Oilfield Services Llc

Solar Farms Sun Star Dairy

SHOSHONE

Lisa M Duncan

Michael Henry

Tina Johnson

TWIN FALLS

C J Martin

Clark Berg

Financial Mortgage Western

George D Baird

H J Vazquez Co Inc

Joseph D Skinner

Linda L Carrington

Lloyd H Miller

Katherine Morton

Kenneth B Johnson

Mark W Wright DDS

Michael J Wood

Open MRI Prev Ar

Paul Shepherd

Ralph Glover

Ricky French

Travis D Chandler

Western Financial Mortgage

